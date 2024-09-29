Did Dunkin' Change Its Iced Coffee Brew?

There is a small controversy brewing on the Reddit rumor mill, and it has to do with, well, brew. Specifically, Dunkin's iced coffee brew. Dunkin' is known for its flavorful and inventive iced coffee drinks, but many swear that the simple, original iced coffee is the best. Recently, though, a committed Dunkin' iced coffee drinker made a post on the r/DunkinDonuts Reddit thread pointing out that there seems to have been a change to the brew used in the caffeinated cold drink. According to the Redditor, they have been ordering a black, iced coffee from Dunkin' for up to a decade, and their last few orders, mainly placed on the East Coast, have resulted in bad-tasting coffee.

Although this person's evidence is purely anecdotal, it did spur a flurry of comments from individuals claiming to work at Dunkin', many of whom corroborated that yes, the brew has changed. For full transparency, we reached out to get confirmation from Dunkin', but did not receive a direct response. Can anyone get us in touch with Chef Nick from Dunkin'? He'd surely be able to clear this up.