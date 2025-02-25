11 Ways To Save Some Money At Dunkin'

Dunkin' Rewards is the coffee chain's version of a free loyalty program. Sign up on Dunkin's website or on its app, and use your email to create a membership account. Once you're in, you'll have the opportunity to earn Dunkin' Rewards, which can net you extra coupons and free drinks.

Each time you spend a dollar at Dunkin', you'll get 10 reward points. These points can be accumulated and exchanged for coupons for free food and drinks. There are various tiers in the points program — 250 reward points, for example, will net you a free donut, while 900 points (the highest reward) get you any size of a frozen or espresso drink. Just make sure that your account is linked to your payment method you're using to make Dunkin' purchases (such as by ordering ahead or paying in person through the app), or use your receipt to upload your purchase to your account later.

Another bonus of the Dunkin' Rewards program is that it gives you access to exclusive coupons. These coupons can range from extra points to cheap deals on food and drinks. Each coupon will appear in your Dunkin' app, so make sure it's linked to your Dunkin' Rewards account if you want to collect as many coupons as possible. You should know that Dunkin' Rewards will always expire after six months, however, so don't wait to use up your points as soon as you have enough for the item you want.