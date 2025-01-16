The Company Behind Dunkin's Store-Bought Coffee Creamers
America may run on Dunkin' — but there's yet another company that runs the donut brand's store-bought coffee creamer. Perfectly milky and with that distinctive and sweet Dunkin' flavor, the grocery store creamer makes do-it-yourself coffees a breeze, whether you're making a simple iced coffee or a better version of Dunkin's more complex and controversial drinks. For Dunkin's signature creamer at your local grocery store, however, it's not Dunkin' itself that's responsible. Rather, the creamer comes from food and beverage specialty manufacturer, Danone North America.
On the website for the Dunkin'-branded creamer, the brand cites Danone North America as the licensed manufacturer of all of its coffee creamer products. DD IP Holder LLC owns the Dunkin' trademark and logo — both of which are used under its Danone North America license. Specifically, those Dunkin' products under the Danone umbrella include a variety of creamers, such as the classic "Extra Extra Creamer," a cold foam iteration, and flavored creamers like salted caramel, French vanilla, and the recently-added s'mores.
Yet Dunkin' isn't the only brand to which Danone lays claim. The food manufacturing giant is also responsible for additional coffee beverages — including even more coffee creamers.
Make your own Dunkin' coffee with branded creamer from manufacturer Danone
If you're craving Dunkin' coffee — without the hassle of going to a Dunkin' — Danone's coffee creamer is your best bet. As a North America-based food and beverage corporation, Danone not only manufactures Dunkin's signature creamers, but is also a seasoned veteran for beverages. That's because Danone particularly specializes in coffee and coffee creamers; per its website, it's ranked No. 2 in North America for creamers, as well as ready-to-drink coffee and select water brands. Meanwhile, it takes the lead for North America's plant-based companies and yogurt producers. All that is to say: Danone knows what it's doing.
As for the specific brands that fall under Danone's beverage portfolio? Silk and International Delight mirror Dunkin' in creaminess, allowing any and all consumers to fulfill their at-home barista dreams. Likewise, Danone counts Evian, So Delicious Dairy Free, and STõK as its beverage brands.
So, the next time you order your favorite Dunkin' creamer from Amazon, know that it's actually, originally, from Danone. All that's missing is a flavor shot – hazelnut, anyone? — to perfect your do-it-yourself Dunkin' order.