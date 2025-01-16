The Company Behind Dunkin's Store-Bought Coffee Creamers

America may run on Dunkin' — but there's yet another company that runs the donut brand's store-bought coffee creamer. Perfectly milky and with that distinctive and sweet Dunkin' flavor, the grocery store creamer makes do-it-yourself coffees a breeze, whether you're making a simple iced coffee or a better version of Dunkin's more complex and controversial drinks. For Dunkin's signature creamer at your local grocery store, however, it's not Dunkin' itself that's responsible. Rather, the creamer comes from food and beverage specialty manufacturer, Danone North America.

On the website for the Dunkin'-branded creamer, the brand cites Danone North America as the licensed manufacturer of all of its coffee creamer products. DD IP Holder LLC owns the Dunkin' trademark and logo — both of which are used under its Danone North America license. Specifically, those Dunkin' products under the Danone umbrella include a variety of creamers, such as the classic "Extra Extra Creamer," a cold foam iteration, and flavored creamers like salted caramel, French vanilla, and the recently-added s'mores.

Yet Dunkin' isn't the only brand to which Danone lays claim. The food manufacturing giant is also responsible for additional coffee beverages — including even more coffee creamers.

