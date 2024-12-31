5 Delicious Flavor Shot Ideas For Your Next Dunkin Drink Order

Dunkin' may have made a name for itself by offering up that classic combo of coffee and donuts, but these days the national chain is known for so much more than that. Between its deliciously hackable breakfast sandwiches and its seasonal lineup of flavorful sips and snacks, there's a Dunkin' creation for just about every craving. Of course, you don't have to settle for what's listed on the menu. From various milk options to sugary syrup swirls, Dunkin's wide range of customization options allow you to put your own creative twist on pretty much all of the shop's drinks. While there's no shortage of ideas to be found on Dunkin's secret menu (which we've personally ranked and reviewed), sometimes all it takes is a simple flavor shot to elevate your basic beverage into something decadent and, dare we say, dessert-worthy.

As of the time of writing, you can find six flavor shots available at Dunkin': vanilla, hazelnut, toasted almond, blueberry, raspberry, and coconut. Unlike the chain's flavor swirls, which are sweetened (and can therefore make sips a little too saccharine depending on other additions), these "shots" are unsweetened and sugar-free, so they allow you to add fresh flavor to your order without overpowering its profile. On that note, if you're seeking some brilliant flavor shot combos to build a better bevvie, you've come to the right place. Read on for five fantastic drink and flavor shot pairings to try the next time you pull up to your local Dunkin'.