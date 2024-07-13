Our Favorite Sugar-Free Dunkin' Drink Is For Hazelnut Lovers

The sugar free syrups at Starbucks are extremely limited — but that's where Dunkin' has the coffee giant beat. While Starbucks has discontinued all of its sugar-free options besides the sugar free vanilla syrup, Dunkin' Donuts has a whole running list of them. From blueberry syrup to toasted almond and coconut syrup to raspberry, Dunkin's the place to run to for your sugar-free coffee fix. And that's especially if you're a hazelnut lover.

Moreover, the drink Tasting Table's taste testers named as the absolute best sugar-free Dunkin' drink combines it with another classic coffee flavor pairing: vanilla. The two go hand in hand to elevate that natural aromas of the coffee, providing a nutty, warm, and subtly sweet flavor without any of the sugar that come with other flavored coffee orders.

Order hot or iced, the sugar-free vanilla hazelnut coffee from Dunkin' Donuts is made for hazelnut and vanilla lovers alike — and it's a go-to combo among the chain's sugar conscious customer base, not just our taste testers. The two naturally play off of one another to create a nice balance when ordered with equal shots of each, however you're free to experiment with the ratio for even more hazelnut flavor if you like.