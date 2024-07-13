Our Favorite Sugar-Free Dunkin' Drink Is For Hazelnut Lovers
The sugar free syrups at Starbucks are extremely limited — but that's where Dunkin' has the coffee giant beat. While Starbucks has discontinued all of its sugar-free options besides the sugar free vanilla syrup, Dunkin' Donuts has a whole running list of them. From blueberry syrup to toasted almond and coconut syrup to raspberry, Dunkin's the place to run to for your sugar-free coffee fix. And that's especially if you're a hazelnut lover.
Moreover, the drink Tasting Table's taste testers named as the absolute best sugar-free Dunkin' drink combines it with another classic coffee flavor pairing: vanilla. The two go hand in hand to elevate that natural aromas of the coffee, providing a nutty, warm, and subtly sweet flavor without any of the sugar that come with other flavored coffee orders.
Order hot or iced, the sugar-free vanilla hazelnut coffee from Dunkin' Donuts is made for hazelnut and vanilla lovers alike — and it's a go-to combo among the chain's sugar conscious customer base, not just our taste testers. The two naturally play off of one another to create a nice balance when ordered with equal shots of each, however you're free to experiment with the ratio for even more hazelnut flavor if you like.
Other potential sugar-free hazelnut combos
Most coffee syrups are based on the flavors already found in coffee beans, and while certain flavor notes will be more or less present depending on the coffee's terroir, you'll notice that syrups offered at coffee shops tend to range between nutty, fruity, berry, and sweet flavors. As is shown in Tasting Table's ranking of every Dunkin' iced coffee, Dunkin's espresso has shortcomings that make it almost dependent on added flavor, hazelnut being a welcome one.
The house blend and the cold brew, on the other hand, are slightly more impressive. With smooth, chocolatey flavor notes and a sweet, nutty aroma, hazelnut makes a given addition. But that doesn't mean it should go in all alone. Much like how our taste testers combined hazelnut and vanilla in their tasting, you can add any other sugar-free syrup of your choice along with the sugar-free hazelnut for something more personalizable. Considering most hazelnut syrups' tendency to leave an aftertaste, this can actually be beneficial.
Dunkin's sugar-free blueberry and raspberry syrups will bring in those missing fruity flavors, while the sugar-free toasted almond and coconut syrups will bring out even more warmth and nuttiness. You may just need to experiment with the ratios of each, but just know that the sweetness of the vanilla will always make a winning combo in your sugar-free hazelnut drinks.