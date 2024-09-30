The Dunkin' Secret Menu Coffee That Tastes Like Your Grandma's Blueberry Cobbler

About a year ago, fans on TikTok started raving about a Dunkin' blueberry-cobbler-flavored iced coffee that was only listed on the coffee chain's app menu. Although an "app exclusive" drink, you can still order it at the window or counter even though you won't see it displayed on the menu in person. If the barista doesn't know what you're referring to when you order a blueberry cobbler iced coffee, you can simply order it by listing the drink's contents: It's an iced coffee with equal pumps of butter pecan, blueberry, and cream. Typically, that's two pumps for a small, three for a medium, and four for a large.

It's called the blueberry cobbler, but reviewers have also said it tastes like blueberry pie or a blueberry muffin. The pastry-reminiscent taste of this drink comes from the combination of the blueberry syrup (the flavor of which is self-explanatory) and the butter pecan swirls. For those unfamiliar with the latter, this flavoring merges the nutty, caramel-like notes of pecan with sweet hints of vanilla and a buttery richness. The cream, of course, adds the creaminess that any good latte needs.