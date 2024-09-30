The Dunkin' Secret Menu Coffee That Tastes Like Your Grandma's Blueberry Cobbler
About a year ago, fans on TikTok started raving about a Dunkin' blueberry-cobbler-flavored iced coffee that was only listed on the coffee chain's app menu. Although an "app exclusive" drink, you can still order it at the window or counter even though you won't see it displayed on the menu in person. If the barista doesn't know what you're referring to when you order a blueberry cobbler iced coffee, you can simply order it by listing the drink's contents: It's an iced coffee with equal pumps of butter pecan, blueberry, and cream. Typically, that's two pumps for a small, three for a medium, and four for a large.
It's called the blueberry cobbler, but reviewers have also said it tastes like blueberry pie or a blueberry muffin. The pastry-reminiscent taste of this drink comes from the combination of the blueberry syrup (the flavor of which is self-explanatory) and the butter pecan swirls. For those unfamiliar with the latter, this flavoring merges the nutty, caramel-like notes of pecan with sweet hints of vanilla and a buttery richness. The cream, of course, adds the creaminess that any good latte needs.
Make the blueberry cobbler iced coffee on your own with these customizations
The official "secret menu" blueberry cobbler drink is a medium iced coffee with three blueberry flavor shots, three butter pecan swirls, and three creams, but you can customize this drink to your liking. If you want a more blueberry-forward coffee, up the pumps of blueberry. If you prefer your drinks on the sweeter side, you can add one or two sugars. And if you like your lattes extra creamy, you can add more cream.
You don't even have to order it as an iced coffee. It can be a hot or frozen drink. Or, you can use an iced macchiato or iced cappuccino as the base request for the addition of two pumps of blueberry and two pumps of butter pecan. Some say that Dunkin's iced coffee is a hit or miss and often tends to taste watered-down, but the iced cappuccino ensures there's an extra creaminess from the frothed milk with a stronger coffee flavor. Now that you know about this popular flavor combo, you can experiment with changes to make your own secret menu item.