With thousands of locations across the U.S., it's hard to find an American unfamiliar with Dunkin' — and you're far more likely to find a fan of the coffee giant instead. Of course, while the widely popular chain undoubtedly wows consumers with many of its delicious coffee creations, even a Dunkin' devotee can't deny that a handful of items gracing Dunkin's menu completely miss the mark.

Advertisement

Given this, I compiled a list of Dunkin' drinks that should be avoided at all costs based on personal experience, coupled with various online reviews and rankings. There's simply no denying these Dunkin' beverages fall flat with its regulars when it comes to overall flavor, and in comparison to the chain's more enticing options.

From coffee-based drinks, sweeter sips, and more, this list is made up of both seasonal releases and regular menu items. Although these beverages span a wide array of Dunkin' possibilities, they all have one thing in common: They're the chain's most disappointing drinks to date. Here are 12 drinks you should never order at Dunkin'.