How To Reach Dunkin's Boosted Status And What Happens When You Do
What, exactly, is "Boosted Status" at Dunkin'? Well, on top of receiving all of the other benefits it offers to its Rewards members, Boosted Status is Dunkin's way of rewarding its most loyal of loyal customers. Dunkin' Rewards members who visit Dunkin' 12 times in a single month are upgraded to Boosted Status, at which point they receive two additional points per dollar (a total of 12 points) for the following three months with the possibility of extending their status, as long as they continue to have 12 visits per month. In that time, customers can save up points at a 20% increase, which they can later exchange for rewards using the Dunkin' mobile app.
Menu items like Munchkins and hash browns start at 150 points (the equivalent of $15 spent for regular Rewards members and $12.50 for those with Boosted Status). Dunkin Rewards members also have the option to exchange 250 points for a donut, 500 points for coffee and cold brew, 600 points for bites and bagels, and so on, with the most expensive category being espresso and frozen drinks for 900 points (or $90 spent for regular Rewards members and $75 for those with Boosted Status). Those who aren't enrolled can do so easily by downloading the Dunkin' app. Just don't forget to put in your birthday to receive triple the points on purchases for the day.
Keep in mind that your points will expire after six months if there's been no earning activity on your account. Nevertheless, you'll want to use them wisely.
Dunkin' Rewards met with criticism from customers
Dunkin' announced that it'd be rehauling its rewards system in 2022, automatically enrolling members of its previous program to the current Dunkin' Rewards system. The move was intended to be an upgrade, with the Dunkin' President and head of the beverage-snack category, Scott Murphy, stating, "When we set out to improve DD Perks, we asked our members what they wanted to see in a new program. They told us three things: flexibility, variety, and recognition, and we did just that — we solved the three biggest constraints to bring a new and improved customer experience to Dunkin' fans." Only, Dunkin' customers don't seem to see it that way.
Despite earning double the points per dollar than was offered through the previous system (and even more under Boosted Status), and setting a lower point minimum for redeeming rewards (150 compared to the previous DD Perks system's 200), along with lifting the limits of how many points you can redeem at once, customers are upset about the sheer amount of points it requires to earn a reward. Redditors on a Dunkin' thread noted that drinks that previously cost them 200 points (then the equivalent of $40 spent) now cost them the equivalent of $90 in points.
Even so, it's important to focus on the positives — Boosted Status being a big one, offering the chance to earn more than 200% of the points per dollar than before. If anything, they should bring back the free birthday drink.