How To Reach Dunkin's Boosted Status And What Happens When You Do

What, exactly, is "Boosted Status" at Dunkin'? Well, on top of receiving all of the other benefits it offers to its Rewards members, Boosted Status is Dunkin's way of rewarding its most loyal of loyal customers. Dunkin' Rewards members who visit Dunkin' 12 times in a single month are upgraded to Boosted Status, at which point they receive two additional points per dollar (a total of 12 points) for the following three months with the possibility of extending their status, as long as they continue to have 12 visits per month. In that time, customers can save up points at a 20% increase, which they can later exchange for rewards using the Dunkin' mobile app.

Menu items like Munchkins and hash browns start at 150 points (the equivalent of $15 spent for regular Rewards members and $12.50 for those with Boosted Status). Dunkin Rewards members also have the option to exchange 250 points for a donut, 500 points for coffee and cold brew, 600 points for bites and bagels, and so on, with the most expensive category being espresso and frozen drinks for 900 points (or $90 spent for regular Rewards members and $75 for those with Boosted Status). Those who aren't enrolled can do so easily by downloading the Dunkin' app. Just don't forget to put in your birthday to receive triple the points on purchases for the day.

Keep in mind that your points will expire after six months if there's been no earning activity on your account. Nevertheless, you'll want to use them wisely.

