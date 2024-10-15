Dunkin' Vs Starbucks: Who Makes The Better Cold Brew?

What's the difference between iced coffee and cold brew? Temperature and time. Iced coffee starts hot. To make iced coffee, the grounds are steeped in hot water that quickly extracts the flavor and caffeine components, and then the hot liquid is iced.

When making cold brew coffee, however, you immerse the slightly more coarsely ground coffee beans in cold or room temperature water instead of hot water and wait several hours. (18 hours is the recommended steep time for cold brew.) Time imparts flavor, color, and caffeine into the drink.

The reason behind using cold water and a long extraction time is to remove some of the bitterness that is present in hot coffee that's been chilled. Ideally, it should also impart rich taste while being more mild overall. Cold brew also contains more caffeine than iced coffee (up to triple) because more grounds are required per ounce of water in order to achieve a flavorful, not bland cup.

As for nitro cold brew coffee, it begins its life as a cold brew, and is then infused with nitrogen gas. While the exact origins are unclear, many people credit food scientist and former Stumptown coffee roaster Nate Armbrust with the method (via MTPak Coffee).

How does adding nitrogen affect the taste of cold brew? It imparts a creamy, dreamy, velvety frothiness into the drink as well as a subtle sweetness. Since it's poured from a tap, is it also usually served at room temperature (though sometimes it comes pre-chilled, as is the case with Dunkin').