The Ingredient That Gives Dunkin' S'mores Syrup Its Rich Flavor

Dunkin' added an array of s'mores-inspired treats to its summer menu in June. In addition to its S'mores Donut, which features chocolate icing topped with graham cracker crumbles and, of course, marshmallow-flavored filling, Dunkin' treated its guests to two beverage options, including a S'mores Cold Brew and a Bonfire S'mores Frozen Coffee. Described by the coffee giant as "smooth and creamy," the frozen coffee features a mix of s'mores and vanilla flavors, whipped cream, a drizzle of mocha syrup, and graham cracker crumbles. Meanwhile, its cold brew counterpart is topped with vanilla-flavored marshmallow cold foam and the same graham cracker topping. Dunkin' also offers a S'mores Oatmilk Iced Latte for those wanting a dairy-free milk option.

These drinks are extremely rich and flavorful, but what exactly is in them? According to the ingredient list, the primary inclusion in the s'mores syrup used to create the Bonfire S'mores Frozen Coffee and S'mores Oatmilk Latte is brown sugar, although it also contains water, sugar, and molasses, as well as other ingredients. Because of brown sugar's nutty and caramel notes, it makes sense that Dunkin' would use it to emulate the charred flavor attained when toasting marshmallows over the campfire.