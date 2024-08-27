What Makes Dunkin's On-Tap Coffee Bar Unique?

America runs on Dunkin'. And recently, the country has been all hyped up on a completely new kind of coffee experience from the company. The very first Dunkin' On Tap opened up in the franchise's home city of Quincy, Massachusetts back in 2018. This futuristic model was launched in order to springboard Dunkin's growth as an "on-the-go, beverage led brand," according to former Dunkin' U.S. and Canada president Dave Hoffmann in a press release, and both convenience and digital innovation were at the forefront of the next-generation concept.

Visiting this prototype is like entering into a completely new kind of Dunkin' universe. It takes on a lighter, modern design with an open layout. Electronic kiosks are included for more streamlined ordering, in addition to a designated mobile pick-up counter inside and a separate express drive-thru line meant only for app pre-orders, the first of its kind. But, the most exciting novelty of the new store is undeniably the tap system. This machine allows for eight of Dunkin's signature cold beverages including coffees, teas, and even nitro-infused cold brews to be poured from a tap the same way beer would be at a bar — a completely new way to java.

Over 30 of these state-of-the-art restaurants opened that first year — a number that has now grown to more than 1,000 locations nationwide. On the Dunkin' app, these stores are stamped with an orange "On Tap" insignia, and in person, they can often be identified by the absence of the word "Donuts" on the sign.