What Makes Dunkin's On-Tap Coffee Bar Unique?
America runs on Dunkin'. And recently, the country has been all hyped up on a completely new kind of coffee experience from the company. The very first Dunkin' On Tap opened up in the franchise's home city of Quincy, Massachusetts back in 2018. This futuristic model was launched in order to springboard Dunkin's growth as an "on-the-go, beverage led brand," according to former Dunkin' U.S. and Canada president Dave Hoffmann in a press release, and both convenience and digital innovation were at the forefront of the next-generation concept.
Visiting this prototype is like entering into a completely new kind of Dunkin' universe. It takes on a lighter, modern design with an open layout. Electronic kiosks are included for more streamlined ordering, in addition to a designated mobile pick-up counter inside and a separate express drive-thru line meant only for app pre-orders, the first of its kind. But, the most exciting novelty of the new store is undeniably the tap system. This machine allows for eight of Dunkin's signature cold beverages including coffees, teas, and even nitro-infused cold brews to be poured from a tap the same way beer would be at a bar — a completely new way to java.
Over 30 of these state-of-the-art restaurants opened that first year — a number that has now grown to more than 1,000 locations nationwide. On the Dunkin' app, these stores are stamped with an orange "On Tap" insignia, and in person, they can often be identified by the absence of the word "Donuts" on the sign.
On-tap brews vs traditional Dunkin' coffee
The question that all Dunkin' lovers want the answer to is how this fresh on-tap coffee compares to the original cold brews and ice coffees found at the chain. There's been a great deal of chatter online specifically on this topic, and what it boils down to is consistency. Dunkin' consumers across Facebook and TikTok share that the beverages flowing at the on-tap locations are more dependable and often taste better, even though they are essentially the same products found at standard Dunkin' locations. This likely has to do with the technology behind the tap and specifically its ability to better control factors like temperature and freshness.
Of course, there's also the draw of the nitro cold brew. This new-age beverage — popularized by Starbucks starting in 2016 — is coffee that is infused with nitrogen gas during the brewing process, giving it a smooth and almost creamy texture. The highly sought-after caffeinated treat can only be found at on-tap Dunkin's and it's not the only exclusive the store's offer. The next-gen stores often receive their own special drink lineups including coffees like the Shakerato or Cold Brew Latte, which rolled out in 2019. As if you needed another reason to check out one of the "Dunkin' Donuts of the future," they additionally offer an extended selection of healthy snacks like fruit and granola bars on top of Dunkin's diverse donut variety, breakfast sandwiches, and other sweet and savory bites.