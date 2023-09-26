Dunkin' And The Little Words Project Partner For New Line Of Coffee-Themed Bracelets

This year, on September 29, National Coffee Day, Dunkin' customers can get more than just a cup of joe to celebrate. According to a press release sent to Tasting Table, in addition to offering Dunkin' Rewards members a free hot or iced coffee with any purchase, the breakfast chain has partnered with The Little Words Project to create a line of bracelets featuring punny and inspirational phrases that are sure to resonate with Dunkin' devotees. "Eat the Donut," "Cafecito Time," "Get Sip Done, and "Iced Coffee" are emblazoned across the beaded strands, each one reflective of Dunkin's motivational ethos and the simple kindness that lies at the core of The Little Words Project's mission.

"National Coffee Day is an opportunity to give back to our loyal guests — whether that's by treating our Dunkin' Rewards members to a free coffee or by unveiling a unique collaboration," said Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin'. "Both Dunkin' and Little Words Project are committed to bringing joy into people's lives, making this partnership a natural fit." The bracelets hit the market on September 29 and retail for $30 apiece. As there are limited quantities, Dunkin' fans will want to act fast to secure the bracelet that speaks to them most.