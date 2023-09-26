Dunkin' And The Little Words Project Partner For New Line Of Coffee-Themed Bracelets
This year, on September 29, National Coffee Day, Dunkin' customers can get more than just a cup of joe to celebrate. According to a press release sent to Tasting Table, in addition to offering Dunkin' Rewards members a free hot or iced coffee with any purchase, the breakfast chain has partnered with The Little Words Project to create a line of bracelets featuring punny and inspirational phrases that are sure to resonate with Dunkin' devotees. "Eat the Donut," "Cafecito Time," "Get Sip Done, and "Iced Coffee" are emblazoned across the beaded strands, each one reflective of Dunkin's motivational ethos and the simple kindness that lies at the core of The Little Words Project's mission.
"National Coffee Day is an opportunity to give back to our loyal guests — whether that's by treating our Dunkin' Rewards members to a free coffee or by unveiling a unique collaboration," said Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin'. "Both Dunkin' and Little Words Project are committed to bringing joy into people's lives, making this partnership a natural fit." The bracelets hit the market on September 29 and retail for $30 apiece. As there are limited quantities, Dunkin' fans will want to act fast to secure the bracelet that speaks to them most.
Coffee and kindness
The Little Words Project was founded by Adriana Carrig in 2013 as a way to spread kindness within the community. She began making bracelets sporting phrases of positive affirmation while in college and gave them out to her sorority sisters and others on campus. Today, Little Words Project bracelets can be purchased in major retailers like Target and through its website, where customers can shop for signature styles or create their own custom bracelets.
"Since founding Little Words Project 10 years ago, my Dunkin' coffee has fueled the daily grind that building a business requires. I am absolutely honored to be working with a brand as synonymous with joy as Dunkin'. So this National Coffee Day, not only will I be celebrating the drink that gets us all through the day-to-day, but also this absolute pinnacle moment for our brand," Carrig said in the release.
Speaking of grind fuel, Dunkin' Rewards members can secure their free coffee with any purchase on September 29 using the Dunkin' Rewards app. The app is free to join and not only makes ordering ahead hassle-free but also keeps users informed of deals exclusive to Dunkin' Rewards members.