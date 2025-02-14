Flat White Vs Latte: Which Drink Is The Strongest Start To Your Day

Woke up feeling sluggish? A quick cup of coffee that's spiked with a hit of caffeine will perk you up in no time. But which variety — flat white or latte — will give you the strongest start to your day? A flat white is not as milky or as foamy as a latte, which might make you think that it elicits a bigger caffeinated buzz. However, both drinks are made with the same proportion of espresso, so either option can provide that glorious pick-me-up you're craving. The question, really, is how much of a punchy kick do you like when it comes to flavor.

A flat white and a latte made in a standard coffee shop have an equal measure of espresso (for example, at Starbucks, both drinks are prepared with two shots). This equates to almost 90mg of caffeine per cup. According to the FDA, most adults can safely consume 400mg a day, which means you could easily have a second cup later if you need another quick boost to get you through the afternoon.

The difference between these coffees lies in the milk and the way it's prepared. A latte has a higher proportion of milk and an additional layer of foam, which lends it a creamier consistency and fuller mouthfeel. It's richer in texture, but the milk tones down the intensity of the espresso. A flat white has less milk, which is steamed rather than frothed, so it doesn't have the same foamy quality; it's lighter and cleaner.

