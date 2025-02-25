The Mocha Coffee Alternative That's Even Creamier And Richer

Coffee and chocolate are a match for the ages, whether you're pairing a frothy cappuccino with a molten lava cake or a dark roast with dark chocolate. Yet while coffee and chocolate work well as a separate drink with dessert, they work equally well in tandem as one hot beverage. In fact, one drink in particular puts an Italian spin on the coffee and chocolate hybrid. Enter: Milan's Barbajada, a creamier and more complex version of a mocha.

Northern Italy's Barbajada traditionally combines some form of chocolate — whether cocoa powder or chopped pieces of chocolate – with milk or cream, as well as espresso or coffee. If using cocoa powder, you can also add sugar for added sweetness. The drink then finishes with a generous topping of whipped cream in the style of your favorite wintertime hot cocoa.

Given these ingredients, the beverage falls somewhere between a hot chocolate and a mocha. Unlike the latter, however, a Barbajada comes much creamier, due to its thicker consistency contingent on a base of milk and chocolate, rather than just coffee. In fact, most hot chocolates in Italy — like those in Spain — are so thick that they're best enjoyed with a spoon. While you can certainly sip Barbajada, keeping a spoon handy is therefore a good idea. As for the ratios of your ingredients? While there's some variation, it's generally a good idea to keep things even, so your coffee and chocolate can equally shine.