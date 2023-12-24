Froth Eggnog For The Creamiest Holiday-Inspired Lattes

If you're an eggnog lover, then you know that there's nothing cozier than curling up with a mug of eggnog during the holiday season, either near a lit-up Christmas tree or a warm fire. Additionally, a hot latte on a cold morning is a great way to up the ante on coziness during the winter season. To upgrade both a latte and eggnog, why not combine the two?

One easy way to do this is to froth eggnog to add to your morning latte in place of the usual milk. If you have an electric frother that you use on your milk, you can just as easily use it on eggnog. If you don't have a frother, there's no need to fret — you can froth the eggnog by heating it up in a saucepan on the stove and whisking it. You can either simply add frothed eggnog to the espresso, or you can first add a little bit of hot (but not frothed) eggnog to the espresso and top the drink with a dollop of frothed eggnog. Additionally, if you want just a taste of eggnog without it being overpowering, you can froth half eggnog and half milk for a milder flavor.