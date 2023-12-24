Froth Eggnog For The Creamiest Holiday-Inspired Lattes
If you're an eggnog lover, then you know that there's nothing cozier than curling up with a mug of eggnog during the holiday season, either near a lit-up Christmas tree or a warm fire. Additionally, a hot latte on a cold morning is a great way to up the ante on coziness during the winter season. To upgrade both a latte and eggnog, why not combine the two?
One easy way to do this is to froth eggnog to add to your morning latte in place of the usual milk. If you have an electric frother that you use on your milk, you can just as easily use it on eggnog. If you don't have a frother, there's no need to fret — you can froth the eggnog by heating it up in a saucepan on the stove and whisking it. You can either simply add frothed eggnog to the espresso, or you can first add a little bit of hot (but not frothed) eggnog to the espresso and top the drink with a dollop of frothed eggnog. Additionally, if you want just a taste of eggnog without it being overpowering, you can froth half eggnog and half milk for a milder flavor.
Ways to upgrade an eggnog latte
A latte topped with frothed eggnog is already a special drink — however, there are always ways to upgrade it to make it even fancier or more festive. For example, you can start by adding a dollop of whipped cream and sprinkles to make it more decadent. Or, perhaps you want to add even more flavor into the mix. If you're a coffee fanatic who already has syrups to switch up their morning coffee, then you may want to add a couple of pumps of either vanilla syrup or peppermint syrup to the eggnog latte. You could also sprinkle cinnamon or nutmeg on top, either with or without whipped cream.
If you're making the eggnog latte for an afternoon or after-dinner treat, then you may want to make a boozy version of it by adding brandy, rum, whiskey, or your preferred way to spike eggnog. Plus, a simple way to make sure that this drink is top-notch is to make the eggnog yourself instead of buying a premade version. You can try out Tasting Table's easy homemade eggnog recipe to see for yourself.