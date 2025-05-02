Perfect Homemade Coffee Syrups Are One Cheap Secret Ingredient Away

In any well-stocked bar, you're bound to find at least a bottle of coffee syrup. From deepening the flavor of an Irish coffee to zhuzhing up the "espresso" side of an after-dinner espresso martini, there are a million and one uses for coffee syrup in mixology. But do you know the secret ingredient that's going to make this syrup taste even better than it already is? Whatever it is that you're thinking, we bet you aren't thinking about a pinch of salt! But it's a great way to give your homemade recipe an upgrade.

Any coffee enthusiast will tell you that salt, surprisingly, goes very well with coffee. It can bind to the receptors that detect bitterness in our tongue, muting the taste, and allows other good flavors within the drink to shine, like the caramel-like sweetness and the bright acidity within the syrup.

Start with a teeny pinch of salt, then add more until it's exactly to your taste. We recommend either using fine sea salt or Kosher salt rather than table salt since they dissolve quicker and typically don't contain additives that can accidentally mess up the syrup's flavor profile.