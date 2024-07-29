A Squeeze Of Lime Does The Trick In Elevating An Espresso Tonic

Think beyond your routine iced coffee or espresso martini for your next homemade espresso drink. Espresso tonics have been touted as the new iced coffee and make for a delicious and refreshing beverage, with no milk necessary. In fact, to make your own at home, you'll need little more than espresso and your favorite brand of tonic ... though one additional ingredient is certain to elevate your drink's flavor. For your next espresso tonic, consider adding a bit of lime.

The reason the fruit works so well in an espresso soda is because it adds a citrusy sweetness to your drink. This addition balances and deepens flavor, and pairs well with both soda and espresso. Not to mention, the zesty profile of a lime complements the crispness of tonic water and the complex richness of your go-to espresso. Just avoid using an ultra-acidic coffee to brew your espresso. Instead, you'll want a roast that's on the lighter side. As for how much of the citrus to use, the choice is yours. A squeeze or a wedge is enough to do the job, depending on your preferences.