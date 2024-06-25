For The Absolute Best Espresso Tonic, Choose Your Water Wisely

There is absolutely a time and place for ultra-sweet caramel macchiatos and white chocolate mochas with whipped cream — but it's usually in the fall and winter when we want something warm and cozy to wake us up in the morning. On the flip side, spring and summer are the optimal times to reach for cold caffeinated beverages. And while it's not the most common drink on coffee shop menus in the U.S., an espresso tonic may be one of the most refreshing during the sweltering seasons.

Part of its beauty is in its simplicity. You only need two ingredients to make an espresso tonic: Espresso and tonic water. While the espresso may be in the spotlight here, don't forget to pick an exceptional tonic water brand, too, since the focus is only on these two main components, and you'll be clearly tasting them both. Our No. 1 favorite brand is Fever-Tree for its light sweetness and overall clean taste, and it comes in various subtle, fresh flavors. But we also love brands like Canada Dry, Spectacular Q, Betty Buzz, and San Pellegrino.