The Oil You Need To Stock Up On For Creamier Cups Of Coffee Every Morning
Perhaps the saying "to each their own" relates most to how each person takes their coffee. What people put in their cup of joe is nearly sacred to them. Coffee brand loyalty is one aspect of it, then some prefer it black, others like it frothed, many sip it sweet, and a fair few crave a creamy cup. For those in the latter group, the addition of milk, cream, half and half, or creamer has long been the go-to way to get a rich, creamy cup of coffee. A little-known secret has emerged, though, to rival dairy-based milks or creamers as the preferred mix-in for an ultra-creamy coffee. Coconut oil, in small amounts, blends well into coffee and provides a rich, silky creaminess to your morning mug's contents.
Using a blender will ensure the coconut oil thoroughly emulsifies into your coffee and becomes delightfully frothy. You just need to add a tablespoon or two of coconut oil to a blender with a cup of hot coffee and blend them together for a minute or two, until the mixture is lighter in color and frothy. Alternatively, you can use a hand-held milk frother to mix the coconut oil directly into your mug of hot coffee.
Customize coconut oil coffee and reap its benefits
If you still prefer your coffee with milk, fret not, because the coffee and coconut oil drink is made even creamier and more frothy with the addition of milk. You can add it right into the blender or mug with the other ingredients and blend it or whizz it all together. If you're looking to up your intake of healthy fats and get an even richer flavor, you can add an equal amount of grass-fed butter and coconut oil to your coffee, known in caffeine-loving circles as a bulletproof coffee. Spice this hearty drink up with cinnamon, or sweeten it with honey or maple syrup.
Creaminess, froth, and flavor aside, coconut oil coffee may also provide certain health benefits. This oil is full of MCT fats (medium-chain triglycerides) that reach your liver immediately after absorption, where they are converted into energy. This process, along with the caffeine from the coffee, can give you an instant energy boost. Compounds found in coffee, along with those valuable MCTs in coconut oil, can also help stimulate your bowels and keep your digestive system functioning optimally.
So, stock up on coconut oil for creamier, boosted cups of coffee every morning. And if you still remain to be convinced, there are many other ways to use coconut oil in the kitchen instead, from blending it into smoothies to oiling your chopping board.