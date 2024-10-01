The Oil You Need To Stock Up On For Creamier Cups Of Coffee Every Morning

If you still prefer your coffee with milk, fret not, because the coffee and coconut oil drink is made even creamier and more frothy with the addition of milk. You can add it right into the blender or mug with the other ingredients and blend it or whizz it all together. If you're looking to up your intake of healthy fats and get an even richer flavor, you can add an equal amount of grass-fed butter and coconut oil to your coffee, known in caffeine-loving circles as a bulletproof coffee. Spice this hearty drink up with cinnamon, or sweeten it with honey or maple syrup.

Creaminess, froth, and flavor aside, coconut oil coffee may also provide certain health benefits. This oil is full of MCT fats (medium-chain triglycerides) that reach your liver immediately after absorption, where they are converted into energy. This process, along with the caffeine from the coffee, can give you an instant energy boost. Compounds found in coffee, along with those valuable MCTs in coconut oil, can also help stimulate your bowels and keep your digestive system functioning optimally.

So, stock up on coconut oil for creamier, boosted cups of coffee every morning. And if you still remain to be convinced, there are many other ways to use coconut oil in the kitchen instead, from blending it into smoothies to oiling your chopping board.