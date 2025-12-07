The Wild Berries You Can Find Growing Within The City Limits Of Seattle, Washington

It's hard to explain the thrill you get upon finding fruits and vegetables growing in the wild. The sense of discovery is part of what makes foraging such a fun activity. If you can go out and track down wild strawberries, or edible mushrooms, or even an apple tree growing wild somewhere, that's pretty cool. Most of us who live in urban areas associate these kinds of things with rural life and farmland. But even outside of backyard gardens, there are places in the city where you can sometimes stumble upon wild fruits. In the city of Seattle, Washington, you can even find wild salmonberries if you know where to look.

For those who live in Seattle or who may be visiting, the University of Washington Arboretum is home to wild salmonberry plants that grow along the creek and in other moist areas. They also grow along the 20-mile stretch of the Burke-Gilman Trail. Carkeek Park, the Discovery Park Loop Trail, and Ravenna Park are all places where the berries grow naturally. In general, salmonberries can be picked when they are ripe from May through July, typically in moist areas near ponds and streams.

Salmonberry fruits resemble raspberries at first glance, though they do not achieve that same red color. Instead, salmonberries are typically yellow, orange, and pink. Because the fruit is not cultivated, you'll need to forage if you want to try them for yourself. Salmonberries have long been used in the cuisine of Indigenous people along the Pacific Coast and up to Alaska. One theory on how the berries got their name is because they look like salmon roe.