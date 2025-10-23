9 Cozy Fall Drinks For When You're Sick Of Pumpkin Spice

The pumpkin spice latte, introduced as a test drink by Starbucks in 2003, is nothing short of an icon. Not many beverages share such a status. But when everyone has an opinion on a seasonal flavor offering, it becomes pretty clear that it has moved from menu item to cultural phenomenon.

Since its early-aughts beginnings, the pumpkin spice latte — often called PSL— had a dedicated group of fans who waited for its fall arrival with bated breath. But over the years, that number has continued to grow. Now, despite being a seasonal drink, it is one of Starbucks' most popular menu items. Countless coffee shops, both large and small, now offer the pumpkin spice flavor to satisfy consumer needs.

If you plan on sipping away on pumpkin spice all autumn long, you can rest easy; It's not going anywhere anytime soon. But as the seasons change, you may crave a different beverage — something comforting that matches the growing chill in the air. The truth is, while pumpkin spice has skyrocketed to fame, it's only one of many perfect drinks you can cozy up with this year.