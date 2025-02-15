How To Make Spicy-Sweet Golden Milk To Combat Cold Season

When the weather gets cold, it's time to warm up with cozy blankets, snacking by the fireplace, and preparing a rich array of food and drink that comforts from the inside out. It's also a great excuse to load up the crockpot with your favorite soup and stew recipes or even turn your slow cooker into a vessel for mulling cider and making other hot drinks. With cold season in full swing, there's nothing like a carefully crafted warm beverage to boost your nutritional game and satisfy you with every sip. Although there's no definitive cure for the common cold, the taste of a soothing cup of golden milk filled with warming spices and rich flavor will at least feel good to drink. What's more? The main ingredient that gives golden milk its color is turmeric, which is known for its anti-inflammatory properties.

A traditional Indian beverage called haldi doodh, turmeric golden milk is fairly easy to prepare at home and yields a number of nutritious benefits based on the ingredients of your choosing. You can use either dairy or dairy-free milk based on your dietary needs and balance out the level of warming spices to suit your taste preferences. Though traditional turmeric milk is typically made with only turmeric, milk, and black pepper, there are other recipe variations that include several different warming spices such as cinnamon, ginger, and clove. However you prefer to make your milk, it will be a delight on a cold winter's night.