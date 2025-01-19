5 Drinks Your Milk Frother Can Totally Transform
"Frothy" is a fun word to say and a frothy drink is even better to sip. Albeit typically used to whip up milk into a delicate foam with which to top espresso beverages such as cappuccino and lattes, there are plenty of clever ways to use your milk frother that go far beyond simply milk. Caffeine aficionados might have the inside track, but you can quickly get up to speed with a whole host of drinks that can be enhanced with a little bit of frothing. Grab a Zulay Kitchen Milk Frother and get to work!
Whether you want to make a caffeine-free or less caffeinated tea latte, spruce up your mocktail and cocktail offerings, or try a riff on an old fashioned favorite or two, the absolute best uses for your milk frother are entirely up to you. Knowing that the consistency these handheld devices yield is that of a foamy and frothy texture, the sky's the limit when it comes to making your favorite beverages even more fun. Foam up egg whites for a classic whiskey sour recipe, get your winter comfort on with a frothy warm beverage, or make your own cheese tea foam. There's so much you can try.
Golden milk
A turmeric golden milk latte (haldi doodh) is a soothing drink full of comforting flavors and anti-inflammatory properties. To make a truly unforgettable golden milk, you can use your milk frother to foam up your beverage to an even lighter and delicate state. This is especially soothing when drunk before bedtime and the fluffy consistency will seem like a comfort both inside and out. The simple list of ingredients includes warming spices such as cinnamon, ginger, and cardamom, and can be made with either dairy or non-dairy milks.
When making your turmeric latte, it's important to give adequate time for your beverage to fully simmer and allow the essence of the spices to fully infuse. With the understanding that turmeric is a highly pigmented spice, you'll want to work quickly when using a milk frother and rinse it off immediately to prevent staining. Having patience in the process and thoughtfully blending together all of your ingredients will make this drink a truly indulgent delight.
Tropical fruit juice mocktail
Take the fun of a bright, tropical cocktail and give it a zero-proof twist for an accessible drink everyone can enjoy. There are so many different combinations you can try to dress up your favorite blends of juices and syrups and this is made all the more delightful with a whirl from your milk frother. As many tropical cocktails and mocktails are blended, this creates an opportunity to try some of your favorite mixes with a rich layer of tropical or fruity foam on top. For example, if you want to riff on a virgin piña colada recipe, froth up an extra portion of heavy whipping cream and cream of coconut for the ultimate finishing layer to your drink.
Among the many different mocktails you can make, tropical and tiki-inspired drinks work well with the additional element of a frothy foam because the interplay of delicate textures with the tangy notes of citrus and other acidic fruit juices is a feast both for the eyes and the palate. This is especially so for a tropical matcha mocktail recipe, which would benefit from a garnish of tropical cold foam. Whip up a portion of your favorite coconut milk and pineapple juice with your milk frother for an unforgettable mocktail topping.
Whiskey sour
For a truly classic frothy whiskey sour recipe, using a cocktail shaker will only get you so far. Taking a milk frother to the egg white layer of your cocktail will elevate your whiskey sour to new heights of taste and mouthfeel. Although many modern whiskey sour recipes omit the egg white ingredient entirely, it really does add something unique to the mix. If you'd prefer a vegan option, you can skip the egg whites in favor of aquafaba or chickpea liquid. There's nothing like the refreshing taste of a whiskey sour, particularly one that has been carefully handcrafted.
Whether you choose to use egg whites or an eggless version with aquafaba, it's important to use your frother carefully so you don't end up with a drink that's totally blended. You really want to zero in on just the top layer of your cocktail to keep the frothy part as the first thing your lips touch when sipping the drink. If you wish, you can also include a light garnish of complementary herbs atop the foam.
Hot white chocolate
For a unique counter to a cocoa-rich hot chocolate recipe, try a white hot chocolate filled with decadent vanilla flavor. Despite the eternal question of whether or not white chocolate is actually real chocolate, making a hot white chocolate will put an end to the debate because you'll be too busy sipping and enjoying to worry. Use a milk frother to enhance this already delicious beverage. Rather than load everything into the blender, you can use your milk frother for a handheld touch that allows you to fully customize the level of foamy texture to your drink.
To make a basic white hot chocolate, you'll need milk, a quality brand of white chocolate such as Lindt Irresistibly Smooth White Chocolate and vanilla beans with the seeds scraped. If you're trying Martha Stewart's white hot chocolate method, you'll want to pour your mixture of vanilla-infused heated milk over pieces of white chocolate to let everything melt more evenly. You can then use your milk frother to whip everything up into a delightful light drink. Don't forget a dollop of whipped cream on top. You can use your milk frother to make that too!
Cheese tea
If you aren't already aware of the trendy salted cheese tea drink sweeping across Asia, you likely will be soon enough. And if you want to get ahead of the curve, all it takes is a milk frother, heavy whipping cream, cream cheese powder or regular cream cheese, and sweetened condensed milk. Pair this with your favorite fruity or floral iced tea and it will be a hit. From there, you can get creative with other additions to take your drink to the next level before using your milk frother to whip up a complementary cheese foam topping.
To make a proper cheese tea foam topping, you can either use a powdered cream cheese such as Judee's Powdered Cream Cheese or a regular whipped cream cheese. Use your milk frother to fully combine this with the sweetened condensed milk and heavy whipping cream and whip of a thick foam. The process should take no more than two minutes and yield the perfect topping for your favorite iced tea recipe.