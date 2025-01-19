5 Drinks Your Milk Frother Can Totally Transform

"Frothy" is a fun word to say and a frothy drink is even better to sip. Albeit typically used to whip up milk into a delicate foam with which to top espresso beverages such as cappuccino and lattes, there are plenty of clever ways to use your milk frother that go far beyond simply milk. Caffeine aficionados might have the inside track, but you can quickly get up to speed with a whole host of drinks that can be enhanced with a little bit of frothing. Grab a Zulay Kitchen Milk Frother and get to work!

Whether you want to make a caffeine-free or less caffeinated tea latte, spruce up your mocktail and cocktail offerings, or try a riff on an old fashioned favorite or two, the absolute best uses for your milk frother are entirely up to you. Knowing that the consistency these handheld devices yield is that of a foamy and frothy texture, the sky's the limit when it comes to making your favorite beverages even more fun. Foam up egg whites for a classic whiskey sour recipe, get your winter comfort on with a frothy warm beverage, or make your own cheese tea foam. There's so much you can try.