Asia's Salted Cheese Tea Is A Drink Trend Waiting To Happen Here In The US

If you lived through the shock of first hearing about olive oil on ice cream, or the era of adding bacon to pretty much every dessert, you'll know that plenty of food combinations that seem bizarre at first end up being part of mainstream cuisine. So what we're trying to say here is don't let the pairing of the words "cheese" and "tea" put you off.

The first thing you should know about this popular Asian drink it is that it's probably not what you're thinking. The name might conjure up a hot cup of tea mixed with cheddar, which we would totally agree sounds pretty awful. You'll be pleased to hear that the cheese in this case is cream cheese, that's whipped with milk or cream to a wonderfully foamy texture. Some recipes add sugar, but usually the cheese mix is lightly salted.

The foam is layered onto sweet cold tea, which can be green tea, black tea, or matcha, sometimes flavored with fruit. The idea is to drink it without a straw, tipping the cup at an angle to get sweet tea and savory foam in every mouthful.