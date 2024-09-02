The Sweet And Savory Ice Cream Topping You've Been Missing Out On

Bacon certainly isn't just for breakfast plates. Salty-sweet crumbles of candied bacon snuggle up nicely on top of dishes of ice cream. After trying one bite, you'll wonder why you didn't think of this unexpected food combination sooner. The savory pop of sweet bacon can enhance some of your favorite pints of Ben & Jerry's ice creams, like Chocolate Peanut Butter Split, Chewy Gooey Cookie, or Chunky Monkey. Even a simple dish of vanilla can take on new dimensions with this added garnish.

Caramelized bacon doesn't only pair well with sweet, decadent scoops of chocolate and fudge, either. Bacon can also dance with fruit-forward ice cream flavors like peach, pineapple, banana, and scoops of an apple pie-inspired ice cream recipe. Using only four ingredients — bacon, maple syrup, cinnamon, and black pepper — you can make crunchy caramelized bacon in less than a half hour. Once the candied treat has made its appearance in your kitchen, you can store it in the refrigerator for up to four days to have it conveniently on hand for persistent weeknight cravings.