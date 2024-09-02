The Sweet And Savory Ice Cream Topping You've Been Missing Out On
Bacon certainly isn't just for breakfast plates. Salty-sweet crumbles of candied bacon snuggle up nicely on top of dishes of ice cream. After trying one bite, you'll wonder why you didn't think of this unexpected food combination sooner. The savory pop of sweet bacon can enhance some of your favorite pints of Ben & Jerry's ice creams, like Chocolate Peanut Butter Split, Chewy Gooey Cookie, or Chunky Monkey. Even a simple dish of vanilla can take on new dimensions with this added garnish.
Caramelized bacon doesn't only pair well with sweet, decadent scoops of chocolate and fudge, either. Bacon can also dance with fruit-forward ice cream flavors like peach, pineapple, banana, and scoops of an apple pie-inspired ice cream recipe. Using only four ingredients — bacon, maple syrup, cinnamon, and black pepper — you can make crunchy caramelized bacon in less than a half hour. Once the candied treat has made its appearance in your kitchen, you can store it in the refrigerator for up to four days to have it conveniently on hand for persistent weeknight cravings.
Incorporating candied bacon into your favorite dessert
After tasting the simple sweetness of classic ice cream flavors topped with bacon, you can continue your gastronomic adventure by adding savory bacon crumbles to scoops of coffee and hazelnut-flavored gelatos. Any ice cream recipes that borrow from your favorite batch of cookies (think brown butter chocolate chip cookies and oatmeal raisin) are ideal canvases for this quick and easy mouth-watering garnish. Caramelized bacon can also add a luxurious zing to cheesecake and peanut butter-flavored ice creams and gelatos by creating a contrast among flavors and building depth in creamier servings.
To press the pedal down on all of the deliciousness that bacon offers, you can make bacon cones in advance to scoop your favorite ice creams into. Top off these unique creations with homemade honey whipped cream, a few flakes of crunchy sea salt, cookie crumbles, and drizzles of caramel or chocolate sauce for a finishing touch. This is the kind of presentation that is perfect for outdoor parties and easy nights streaming Netflix, no visit to the local ice cream shop required.