Bacon Cones Turn Your Favorite Sweet And Savory Snacks Into Handheld Treats

Bacon is a fairly reliable crowd-pleaser for omnivorous party-goers. What better way to give the people what they want than making cones from the savory, crispy ingredient? Using bacon strips to create molds that can be filled with your choice of snacks is a fun and tasty way to showcase your culinary creativity and make hostessing easier.

Whether you use aluminum foil or ice cream sugar cones to serve as the foundation for your layered strips of bacon, handheld vessels made from meat will be a guaranteed hit at your next gathering. Bacon cones can be packed with nuts, chips, or cheese for savory appetizers, or be presented at the end of the evening filled with scoops of ice cream or brownies for a unique take on dessert. You may even want to offer bacon cones loaded with macaroni or mashed potatoes during sit-down meals. Once you've mastered the art of making these edible creations, you can go wild in the kitchen.