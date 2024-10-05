11 Clever Ways You Haven't Been Using Your Milk Frother, But Should Be

Many people might be put off from buying a kitchen gadget that only serves one specific task. Well, it depends on how much you love the service it provides. I'll never give up my garlic press or my olive and cherry pitter even if I can't use them for anything else, and you might love the unctuous mouthfeel of frothed milk in your cappuccino or lattes so much that a milk frother is a no-brainer. With a milk frother, you can be your own barista at home and master a creamy cup of coffee in seconds. In truth, it shouldn't actually be in the category of single-purpose appliances. If you've found yourself with a milk frother, you'll be pleased to know that it's so much more than its name and does numerous things beyond frothing the milk for your latte.

A milk frother is actually a really useful little kitchen tool because it has a mechanism that can help you more effectively make other drinks and foods. It blends, aerates, and agitates, which can, for smaller batches, do the job of a blender, shaker, whisk, and egg beater all in one. The added benefit is that it's usually a small handheld tool that doesn't take up much counter space compared to other bulkier appliances. As a recipe developer and food business owner, I have been using my milk frother in all sorts of ways for years, and it's become one of my most valuable kitchen tools because of these tricks. Here are some clever ways you haven't been using your milk frother.