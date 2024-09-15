The Milk Frother Trick For Elevated Iced Coffee Presentation

Preparing a barista-style cup of Joe with a dreamy serving of cold foam is easy with a modern, affordable coffee machine. However, if you want to take things up a notch, try using a milk frother to create pretty rings of syrup or sauce inside your glass before topping it up with your iced coffee. This neat trick distributes syrup evenly throughout your cold beverage and works best on tall glasses where you can create an eye-catching stacked spiral effect. However, you can try it on shorter tumblers too, but just be aware that you won't be able to make as many dainty rings on the inside of your glass.

Begin by decanting a small amount of syrup into your glass (there should be just enough to cover the coils of your milk frother when you dip it in). Once you've loaded the coils, gently lift your frother up an inch, making sure it doesn't touch the sides. Then switch it on but keep it as still as possible so the coils can spin and squirt out the sauce, thereby creating a neat ring of caramel on the inside of your glass. Turn your frother off quickly, move it up an inch or so, and repeat this process until your entire glass is decorated with a series of rings. If required, reload the coils with more sauce as you go along.