Review: Starbucks' Fall Menu May Be Its Best Seasonal Lineup Yet
If the annual release of Starbucks' fall menu doesn't herald the imminent onslaught of fall everything, I don't know what does. I've never tried the chain's whole seasonal menu at once before (like I did today), so maybe I just walked into this tasting a little too blind, but I was floored at all the options on offer. It was hard to pick a favorite.
Here's a little tidbit that may give my opinion some more credibility: Starbucks is not my coffee stop of choice. Living in Portland, Oregon, I have a wealth of specialty coffee shops at my disposal, all of which make tasty signature drinks that are constantly vying to be the city's best. Starbucks doesn't usually stand out, and I tend to reserve my Frappuccino indulgences for the occasional trip into the suburbs. I might have to make an exception this fall. The seasonal cold foams are decadent and insanely creamy, the egg bites offered a more than pleasant surprise, and even the drip coffee went down incredibly easy. (In fact, that's the one drink I took home with me.) So, rather than making recommendations of what on the menu to buy and what to avoid — which was the original angle for this piece — I'll just be giving you my honest thoughts about each product. Spoiler alert: I quite liked them.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Does this come as any surprise? Starbucks' iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte is everyone's fall staple beverage (and yes, it actually includes pumpkin). The pumpkins used for this latte and Starbucks' other pumpkin-ified fall drinks are grown in the Walla Walla Valley, a few hours outside of Seattle, by farmer Jeff Leber. Other than its signature pumpkin, the latte also includes cinnamon, nutmeg, espresso, and steamed milk, and it's topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spice.
Admittedly, I don't have much to say about this year's PSL — it's the same latte you know and love that makes a reappearance year after year, and it will provide a sufficient bout of fall comfort to all its fans. The latte is subtly packed with pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg flavors, and the pumpkin-spice-topped whipped cream acts as the decadent proverbial icing on the cake. Not to mention, it's effortlessly gorgeous. This staple will be around all fall, so indulge while you can — but don't forget to try something new in the process. You have plenty of time.
Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
Returning to the fall menu is Starbucks' Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, a delectable combination of the chain's cold brew coffee and vanilla syrup. The drink is finished off with pumpkin cream cold foam and some pumpkin spice. It's seemingly meant to be the ideal beverage to usher in fall while the days are still hot — after all, we all need an iced option during that finicky transitional period.
I reviewed the Raspberry Cream Cold Brew over the summer, and it definitely wasn't my favorite — I was prepared to feel similarly about this offering. So imagine my surprise when I went in for a sip and found myself wanting another one, and another one, and ... well, you get the picture. My advice is to let this sit a bit to give the cold foam some time to sink down into the drink, and I'd recommend sipping it from the cup rather than using a straw (which may have been my fatal error with the Raspberry Cream Cold Brew). The pumpkin cold foam is even creamier than the average cold foam from the chain, with a texture almost akin to a fluffy pudding, and it boasts rich pumpkin flavor alongside subtle spices. I adored it. When sipped with the cold brew, it makes for a creamy drink that feels a little less heavy than some of the others on this list. The pumpkin cold foam is an easy cold brew upgrade, so snag this drink while it's available.
Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai
If you've been awaiting the return of the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, I have good news — that's another drink finding its way back to menus this fall. Perhaps one of the most decadent, flavor-packed drinks making an appearance, it features chai notes, pumpkin cream cold foam, and pumpkin spice on top. Chai is one of my favorite comforting bevvies when the cold weather hits, and I wholly welcome the idea of using an iced pumpkin-laden chai as a transitional drink.
This may have been my favorite drink I tasted (though, like I said earlier, picking a favorite was a near-impossible task). Chai spices and pumpkin spices see some overlap, so this is an obvious flavor combination — unsurprisingly, it works very well. Again, the creamy mouthfeel of the pumpkin cold foam is nothing short of divine, and when paired with the iced chai, it's heavenly. If you're a year-round chai lover, let this be your preferred drink when transitioning into fall. Pumpkin puts a slight twist on the beverage without being the slightest bit unwelcome. It's an ultra-packed flavor bomb that I'm excited to have again (and that you should get, like, now).
Pecan Oatmilk Cortado
If you happened upon my recent review, you already know I strongly favored Starbucks' Pecan Oatmilk Cortado. I got an advance tasting of this drink, and though it's bigger than a standard cortado (about twice as big, in fact), I didn't take much issue with that. The cortado is new to menus this fall and is made with three shots of Starbucks' blonde espresso, steamed oat milk, and syrup that features notes of pecan, brown butter, and baking spices.
I first tried this during a heat wave, and it gave me hope that fall was imminent; today's tasting was no different. If anything, it was even slightly more pecan-y than what I had a few days ago, and I mean that in the best way. Its brown butter notes were also more apparent. The whole drink gave almost a buttered popcorn appeal — it was deep, rich, and nutty, and it definitely didn't skimp on flavor. I'd recommend all pecan fans (and even some on-the-fence enjoyers) give this a try this fall, especially as it's a new offering. And, selfishly, I'd like to see the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado return next year, so by trying it, you're just doing me a favor. Let that be your excuse to go treat yourself.
Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte
Of course, pecan flavors aren't entirely new to Starbucks, and this year also sees the return of the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte. The drink is available hot or iced, and although the standard iced option comes with vanilla cold foam, you can substitute Pecan Cold Foam for an ultra-nutty experience (which is what I did). The latte combines blonde espresso, steamed oat milk, and presumably the same syrup used in the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado. The biggest difference between the two appears to be their ratios — the cortado will feature a slightly more even espresso-to-milk ratio, while the latte will have considerably more milk than espresso.
I got my Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte iced so I could experience it with the cold foam (which I'll talk about next). All of the notes here are the same as with the aforementioned cortado — it's buttery and nutty, with that almost toasty appeal distinct to pecans. When deciding between this and the cortado, you should consider whether you prefer your drinks more or less milky and whether you want to get a hot or iced drink. The cortado is slightly stronger on the coffee flavor and is only available hot; the latte, on the other hand, is available hot or iced. If you get it iced, I suggest doubling up on the pecan flavors by pairing it with Pecan Cold Foam.
Pecan Cold Foam
Again, I got the Pecan Cold Foam atop the Iced Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, to get the experience of trying them both separately and together. It's not clear exactly what goes into making the cold foam, but from what I tasted, I can guess it boasts the same basic mix that the syrup used in the pecan beverages does.
I'll keep this brief — the cold foam is exquisite, albeit not for those with any aversion to pecans. It has a similarly creamy mouthfeel to the pumpkin cold foam (though I'd say the pumpkin variety is slightly thicker), and it made for a delightful topper on this iced latte. If you don't want to overload yourself on pecan flavors, get the cold foam on top of your favorite iced latte. I imagine it would also taste especially good with mocha and caramel flavors.
Italian Sausage Egg Bites
Starbucks' egg bites are a fan-favorite item, so it's exciting to see the chain rolling out a new flavor, even if just for a limited time. The new Italian Sausage Egg Bites feature quite a bright blend for fall, but hey, who doesn't want to hold onto summer vibes a little longer? They have Italian sausage, sun-dried tomato pesto, basil, and Monterey jack cheese, all cooked with cage-free eggs using the sous vide method.
Now, I didn't think these looked the most appealing on my plate — their color was slightly dull, which the clear signs of flavor sprinkled throughout didn't totally make up for. But don't let that keep you from trying them. I was surprised to find the egg bites have a slight spicy appeal (most likely due to the sausage, I'm guessing), and they were also bright, herby, and amply cheesy. Texturally, they hit the mark, as well, with a light, fluffy bite to them that was every so often interrupted by a small sausage chunk. If you want a light yet somewhat substantial breakfast, these should be an easy choice the next time you visit the chain. Starbucks says they're only available for a limited time; personally, I'm hoping these receive enough favor with customers that they become a permanent menu item.
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin
You know it, you love it, and you've been waiting for its return all year. Well, I'm happy to announce that Starbucks' Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin is indeed back in stores this fall. We previously named the muffin Starbucks' best pastry out of a whopping 17 options we tested, and I'll corroborate that opinion this year. I tend to be fairly picky when trying muffins — many muffins I've bought (even from small bakeries) are often too dry, crumbly, or just don't hit the mark in one way or another.
Happily, this muffin was texturally on point. It was very moist, with a soft and spongy crumb, and the pumpkin flavors were all there, though not too potent for any tongue. I liked the outer garnishes (what looked to be some combination of almonds, possibly walnuts, and maybe pumpkin seeds), and the cream cheese on top was a nice touch. If I could request any changes, it would be to make the cream cheese the star of the show rather than a seeming afterthought. I would love to see a gooey cream cheese filling or a savory cream cheese icing on top. Still, this is a very good muffin, and I suppose a bonus is that those opposed to cream cheese will find it easy to eat around in this selection.
Raccoon Cake Pop
Is anything more whimsically fall-themed than delightful, cartoon-like reproductions of woodland creatures? I'm delighted to say that Starbucks' Raccoon Cake Pop — a raccoon-shaped cake pop (shocking, I know) — is also returning this fall. The cake pop is comprised of vanilla cake and buttercream frosting, coated with chocolate and white icing. I'll admit being somewhat loath to bite into something so adorable, but I suppose I must do my job.
Starbucks' Raccoon Cake Pop is not for the faint of heart (or the faint of sweet tooth) and may be most appealing to kids — I thought it was good, but I was perfectly satiated after a small bite. I was surprised to find that it refrained from being too saccharine, though I suspect that I'm building up my sugar tolerance the more I do these tastings. Its mouthfeel was very dense and sticky, but not necessarily in an unpleasant way, and I actually think this will endear it to kids. I do think the outer icing layers could have been slightly thinner. On the whole, though, it's a cute woodland critter cake pop and offers a sweet way to congratulate your kids for starting the school year off on the right foot.
Single-Origin Guatemala Casi Cielo Coffee
Last but certainly not least, coffee purists will find a returning single-origin offering this fall, available both on drip and as whole-bean bags at your local store. The Single-Origin Guatemala Casi Cielo Coffee is a medium roast that claims to boast notes of Meyer lemon and cocoa nibs, for an overall citrus-forward flavor profile. I'm a huge proponent of single-origin coffee — its flavor profiles are often bolder, and it allows the drinker to get the full experience of a given region's unadulterated coffee beans.
I don't typically like Starbucks' drip coffee. I make my own pour-over every morning, and I spend quite a bit on sourcing high-quality whole beans. However, this was definitely the best drip I've tried from the chain (though I'd still say it doesn't rival what I can make at home with a bag of good beans). It's very palatable when enjoyed black, and it's excessively smooth. I got the citrus notes as well as a slight stone fruit appeal, with cocoa nibs lingering at the end. It's a juicy cup that will be easy for fans of black coffee to enjoy, and I don't think it would say no to a splash of cream.
Final thoughts
Well, this was originally supposed to be a list of what to buy and what to avoid on Starbucks' fall menu this year, but I couldn't bring myself to follow that angle — it would have been disingenuous to this season's offerings. I headed into my local store bright and early on release day to try the lineup, and if you can swing it, it would make a fun experiment to do the same. (But do call your store first to give them advance notice and ask when it's best for them to receive a big order!)
I sampled a whopping nine items — 10 if you separate the Pecan Cold Foam from the iced latte I tried it with — and drank more of each than I intended. And, yes, I polished off the egg bites. What I found was a pleasant mix of seasonal fall flavors, all of which were executed well. I appreciated the cold foams especially; not only is each delightful, but they also offer a way to fall-ify even non-autumnal iced beverages. My overarching opinion of the menu is obviously, unequivocally positive. You'd do well to treat yourself before it's gone.