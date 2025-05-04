11 Mistakes To Avoid When Brewing Pour-Over Coffee

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Especially if you're expanding your interest in coffee, different brewing methods have probably captured your attention. In the era of third-wave coffee, there's no shortage of ways to transform whole beans into a piping hot cup of joe, and there's no "best" way to do it. The brewing method you choose will depend on loads of factors, such as how you take your coffee, how much counter space you have, the time you want to spend making your morning cuppa, and how much money you want to drop on new equipment. A fancy espresso machine may fit the ticket for some consumers, while others might be in the market for something more compact and budget-friendly. I fall in the latter category of consumer, and my brewing method of choice for years has been a pour-over.

You can use a variety of vessels to make a pour-over coffee. I use a Chemex religiously. It doesn't take up much space, is only one piece of equipment, and will last for ages (plus, you can grab one for under $50). Choosing your pour-over materials is just the beginning of the process, though. If you've decided to start brewing craft coffee at home, it follows that you probably want to craft the best cup possible. I've been working in craft coffee for a decade and have been brewing home pour-overs every morning for years — to that end, here are some of my top things to avoid, especially for pour-over newbies.