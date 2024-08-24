The Pour-Over Coffee Tip That Ensures An Even Extraction

Every coffee fanatic has reasons behind their preferred brewing method, and pour-over coffee lovers have plenty. For example, the pour-over method requires no fancy equipment, works great for a solo sipper, and gives the maker total control over the final cup. However, it does require a little more babying than most other brewing methods. There are dozens of ways to tweak your pour-over process, some requiring more precision than others, but by following one simple rule, you can easily upgrade your pour-over game.

Set up your mug, dripper, filter, and grounds as usual, then pour your water over the grounds in an even spiral pattern starting from the center and slowly working your way out to saturate the coffee evenly. When you're about half an inch from the edge of the filter, start spiraling back toward the center.

Why stop short? Well, when you pour the water on the outer edge of the brewing cone, it hits the filter before the grounds and gets wicked straight down the sides and into your mug without extracting any coffee at all, weakening your cup. By avoiding the edge while you pour, you get a more even extraction. Keep slowly spiraling in and out, pouring continuously for about three minutes. After brewing, give your mug a swirl to mix the layers of extracted coffee, and enjoy.