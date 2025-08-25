Review: Starbucks' Debut Pecan Oatmilk Cortado Is Our New Favorite Way To Welcome Fall

If you can already feel the first hints of autumn in the air, I'm insanely jealous. We're about to experience yet another heat wave in the Pacific Northwest, and it has me feeling like the dog days of summer will never end. Nevertheless, the impending fall season has your favorite chains already releasing a flurry of seasonal menu items, perhaps in an attempt to make everyone's favorite time of year come a little bit sooner. As you can imagine, Starbucks is one of those brands. Its fall menu officially debuts on August 26, and it's bringing some new items to the menu — among them, the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado.

I got to try the new drink a few days before its launch, and despite the mid-morning air already feeling muggy, sipping on this gave me a brief respite from the heat. It's intensely autumnal in the best way. And paired with Starbucks' Baked Apple Croissant? I could've been fooled into thinking it was mid-October. May I suggest to all PSL lovers that you take even a one-day break from your beloved bevvie to give the new Pecan Oatmilk Cortado a try — whether you revert back to your old favorite afterward might be a difficult decision.

