How A Cortado Differs From A Macchiato In Terms Of Milk And Flavor

Macchiato coffees and cortados are both smaller sized, espresso-based drinks and can be easy to mix up. If you've ever asked the barista for a macchiato when you really wanted to try a cortado on your coffee run – something I, a former barista, have done myself — you'll notice a taste difference. That's because these drinks contain different ratios of espresso to milk that make them taste much more different than they look.

On the scale of espresso-based drinks, macchiatos sit one position smaller than cortados — right there between them and the smallest espresso based drink, which is just a single espresso. At just three ounces compared to the cortado's four to five, the two actually contain the same amount of espresso: One to two shots, or the equivalent of one to two fluid ounces. The difference in size comes from the amount of warm milk added, with the macchiato getting a small dollop (it's literally "marked" with milk, which is what the Italian word macchiato means) and the cortado getting an equivalent amount of milk to espresso. Cortado is a Spanish word derived from the word meaning "to cut," so the milk cuts through the espresso.

Having said that, not only do these two drinks vary slightly in size, they also vary in taste. Given that the macchiato is less diluted than the cortado, it has a much more pronounced coffee flavor. The cortado, with its 1:1 ratio of espresso to milk, on the other hand, has a slightly creamier texture that cuts through and mellows the flavor of the espresso.