Mark Your Calendar: Starbucks' PSL Returns Next Month, Along With A New Pecan Drink
Are you still deep in the throes of those summer-y fruit-flavored drinks, or are you getting sick of the overly-sweet stuff and ready for something richer? Well, ready or not, Starbucks is prepared to help you ease into the transition to cooler weather by starting a countdown to the annual return of its beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte. The coffee-roasting giant plans to release the Pumpkin Spice Latte on August 26, 2025, sticking to the trend it's created in recent years of releasing the fan-favorite latte nearly an entire month before the first official day of fall.
Alongside the return of the PSL (which has been an autumnal icon for over 20 years now), Starbucks is bringing back the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, and Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, according to its most recent press release. Coffee lovers can also expect a new fall-themed drink, the Pecan Cortado, which doesn't have a description quite yet, but will most likely be a spin on the existing Brown Sugar Cortado. Food-wise, the new Italian Sausage Egg Bites will also hit menus with the fall lineup, though there's no word yet about the return of other pumpkin-flavored bakery items.
Other returns and notable absences from Starbucks' 2025 fall menu
While the Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew won't make an appearance at Starbucks stores until the end of August, Starbucks' fall-flavored bottled coffees and creamers sold in supermarkets are available now. The Pumpkin Spice Latte Inspired Creamer is available in both dairy and non-dairy forms, while the Maple Pecan Latte Inspired Creamer is strictly an oat milk base. Smoked Butterscotch coffee grounds and K-Cups, Pumpkin Spice flavored coffee grounds and K-Cups, Fall Blend coffee grounds and K-Cups, and Pumpkin Spice Nespresso pods are also available now. Meanwhile, the bottled Iced Espresso Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Chilled Coffee Drink, and Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate will hit shelves sometime in early August.
However, you might want to skip that Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate, since we rated it as the worst option in our ranking of 10 store-bought pumpkin coffees. Notably not returning to Starbucks' fall in-store menu this year are any apple-flavored drinks, such as the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai, Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, Iced Caramel Apple Cream Latte, or the Iced Honey Apple Almondmilk Flat White (though here's the key ingredient for copycat Starbucks Apple Brown Sugar syrup if you want to make your own). While fans can purchase it as a creamer or in ground format, the once-adored Maple Pecan Latte is also absent from the 2025 fall lineup. Last year, Starbucks released a second wave of additional fall-inspired drinks in mid-September, so there's no telling which of the missing flavors (or new creations) are still yet to come.