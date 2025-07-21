Mark Your Calendar: Starbucks' PSL Returns Next Month, Along With A New Pecan Drink

Are you still deep in the throes of those summer-y fruit-flavored drinks, or are you getting sick of the overly-sweet stuff and ready for something richer? Well, ready or not, Starbucks is prepared to help you ease into the transition to cooler weather by starting a countdown to the annual return of its beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte. The coffee-roasting giant plans to release the Pumpkin Spice Latte on August 26, 2025, sticking to the trend it's created in recent years of releasing the fan-favorite latte nearly an entire month before the first official day of fall.

Alongside the return of the PSL (which has been an autumnal icon for over 20 years now), Starbucks is bringing back the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, and Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, according to its most recent press release. Coffee lovers can also expect a new fall-themed drink, the Pecan Cortado, which doesn't have a description quite yet, but will most likely be a spin on the existing Brown Sugar Cortado. Food-wise, the new Italian Sausage Egg Bites will also hit menus with the fall lineup, though there's no word yet about the return of other pumpkin-flavored bakery items.