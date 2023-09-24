The Key Ingredient For Copycat Starbucks Apple Brown Sugar Syrup

It's officially apple season, and Starbucks is here to celebrate with its apple crisp oatmilk macchiato and iced apple crisp oatmilk shaken espresso, the latter of which clinched the top spot in our ranking of the chain's 2023 fall menu items. Neither of these drinks would be possible without the apple brown sugar syrup that provides all the yummy fall flavor. And the unexpected star of the show when it comes to apple brown sugar syrup is applesauce.

When ordered without modifications, a grande version of both of these drinks comes with three pumps of the seasonal ingredient. If you'd like to recreate these beverages at home (or if there comes a sad day when the syrup is discontinued), it's completely possible to make apple brown sugar syrup in your own kitchen. You won't be able to copy the exact taste of the Starbucks syrup, of course, which is made with sugar, water, the ever-mysterious natural flavors, salt, and preservatives; but applesauce and a few other ingredients will get you pretty close. Plus, you can whip up this sweetening syrup in just a few quick steps without cutting up any apples.