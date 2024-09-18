Review: Starbucks' Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte Checks All The Fall Flavor Boxes
Starbucks just announced a new seasonal fall drink, the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte. Arriving September 19, it's available across the United States either iced or hot. While there has been no mention of the prices, it's probably safe to assume they will cost the same amount as your standard Starbucks flavored latte and be available in the same sizes.
In addition to the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, Starbucks will offer a seasonal cold foam made with pecan syrup. The Salted Pecan Cream Cold Foam can be made dairy or non-dairy and added to any iced beverage. (While you can request the seasonal cold foam on hot drinks as well — or even just the cold foam alone with no coffee beverage — the barista who delivered the sample said they would not suggest doing so.) Tasting Table got a first taste of the sweet, nutty drinks before they were released, and we were surprisingly impressed.
Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Starbucks is on its second fall menu drop of the season
Now, you may be thinking, "Wait, didn't the fall 2024 Starbucks menu items already drop?" And you would be correct. The chain's infamous (and original) Pumpkin Spice Latte returned August 22, along with two other returning pumpkin drinks and three new apple crisp-inspired concoctions. But there is a reason for the delayed release, beyond celebrating the start of the season, which officially begins September 22.
This final flavor was originally planned to be included in the winter holiday menu, but the team decided it was a better fit for fall. Beverage developer Patrick Penny explained that taste testers kept mentioning that it reminded them of autumn, sharing, "It's fitting to these cooler days and feels like the perfect transition from classic fall beverages into holiday beverages." Perhaps the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte will start a new tradition for the chain, bridging the gap from the late summer PSL push to the holiday season.
What goes into the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Lattes and Salted Pecan Cream Cold Foam?
The drinks are made from similar ingredients, with a few slight variations. The hot Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte combines blonde espresso, pecan syrup, and steamed oat milk. It is sprinkled with Pecan Crunch topping, which tastes quite a bit like praline. If desired, you can request a different milk option to replace the oat.
The iced Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte swaps the steamed oat milk for cold, adds ice (naturally), and is topped with Starbucks' Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam, which is made with soy. The drink is also finished with a dusting of Pecan Crunch.
Finally, as stated above, the Salted Pecan Cream Cold Foam takes Starbucks' standard Cold Foam recipes and adds in its pecan syrup. It can be made with nonfat dairy milk or a dairy-free milk and added to any cold beverage.
Hot vs. Iced Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte
The hot and iced Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Lattes have a similar flavor, as is to be expected. Both are smooth and surprisingly light bodied due to the use of oat milk. I feel this is actually an asset to the drink, as many of the chain's seasonal lattes, in my opinion, are a bit heavy and rich.
Both drinks are sweet, but not overly so. I often request my Starbucks seasonal drinks with an extra shot of espresso because I find them a bit cloying; in the case of the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Lattes, however, I would not make any adjustments to the recipes if I were to order either again.
There is a slightly different flavor profile between the pair of drinks, which I am assuming is due to either the Sweet Cream Cold Foam or the ice itself (or a combination of both). The iced option is giving more pecan pastry vibes than pie, though it's still decidedly desserty. The flavor of the hot version leans more toward the true essence of pecan pie: It's buttery and rich, with a much stronger flavor. I wouldn't say one is better than the other, but I would be more likely to order the hot option when I am craving something seasonal and the cold when I am simply in the mood for a sweet, caffeinated treat.
The Salted Pecan Cream Cold Foam is a great addition to the menu
Not originally offered as part of the fall launch tasting, the Salted Pecan Cream Cold Foam required a bit of pushing on my part to try. I honestly am not sure if Starbucks didn't want us to review it or if it was just not part of the plan since it's literally just a pecan-infused version of the standard Cold Foam. The topping was delivered to us atop a cup of cold brew, but naturally, I wanted to taste the unadulterated Cold Foam, and I am very glad I did. (This is also where the misunderstanding came in that led to me knowing that if you really want, Starbucks will sell you a glass of just the foam.)
When it was mixed with the cold brew, I felt the Salted Pecan Cream Cold Foam was a bit underwhelming, but on its own, the topping is really lovely. The flavor is sweet and very nutty, and I think it would be the perfect match for a drink that is a bit creamier and has a stronger flavor. I would for sure order this on a classic iced latte made with whole milk. I could also see pecan stans enjoying it on the Iced Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, though for some, it might make the drink a bit much.
Should you try Starbucks' new Pecan Crunch drinks?
I enjoyed all versions of Starbucks' new pecan flavor: the iced latte, hot latte, and the cold foam. I am glad it wasn't rolled out with the winter menu and also happy it missed August's big PSL to-do, as I feel both would have overtaken the drink with their historic hype. (Seriously, as much as I love the red cup designs each year, the fan buildup to the release is really not deserved; they're just paper cups.)
A true fall flavor, the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Lattes and Salted Pecan Cream Cold Foam do perfectly bridge the gap between the arrival of all things Pumpkin Spice and the winter holidays. The flavor isn't overbearing or perfumey, and — hot or iced — it's something you can sip on without feeling like you're jumping the gun on getting into the holiday spirit. It's a light, refreshing way to slide into autumn.