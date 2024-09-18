Review: Starbucks' Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte Checks All The Fall Flavor Boxes

Starbucks just announced a new seasonal fall drink, the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte. Arriving September 19, it's available across the United States either iced or hot. While there has been no mention of the prices, it's probably safe to assume they will cost the same amount as your standard Starbucks flavored latte and be available in the same sizes.

In addition to the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, Starbucks will offer a seasonal cold foam made with pecan syrup. The Salted Pecan Cream Cold Foam can be made dairy or non-dairy and added to any iced beverage. (While you can request the seasonal cold foam on hot drinks as well — or even just the cold foam alone with no coffee beverage — the barista who delivered the sample said they would not suggest doing so.) Tasting Table got a first taste of the sweet, nutty drinks before they were released, and we were surprisingly impressed.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.