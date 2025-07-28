Review: Starbucks' Raspberry Cream Cold Brew Forgets The Star Of Its Own Show

Starbucks fans, I come bearing good news — the syrup you've been yearning to get your hands on is back in all its glory, ready to fruit-ify any (and all) of your favorite Starbucks concoctions. That's right: Raspberry syrup is once again gracing menus starting on July 29, but it's back for a limited time only, so don't wait to capitalize on this offer. More than that, though, the berry-licious syrup is debuting in new forms, and the raspberry cold foam should be at the top of your to-try list.

Particularly featured by the chain is its newest menu concoction, the Raspberry Cream Cold Brew, which I got to sample ahead of the launch and which I ultimately have mixed feelings about. Whether or not you decide to try the cold brew that utilizes the new, fruity cold foam is up to you — the cold foam itself, though, is very worthy of some acknowledgement.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.