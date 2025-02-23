The Starbucks Fruit Syrup That Customers Are Yearning To See Again

Starbucks may have built its reputation around sourcing good-quality java worthy of even the most discerning coffee snobs (and providing a serene space where folks can sit back, relax, and get lost in some mellow music). But it's no secret that, these days, the chain is associated more with its lineup of sweet, sippable treats worthy of going viral on social media. One need only to glance through the unique creations on Starbucks's so-called "secret menu" to get a sense of the possibilities.

Advertisement

But while the chain's loyal customers can certainly get creative when it comes to customizing their drink orders, they are nevertheless still bound to the ingredients that Starbucks baristas have on hand. Unfortunately, those don't always remain the same. Take, for example, the company's selection of flavored syrups. Used as a sweet base in both classic and seasonal sips, the lineup of available flavors often changes — whether customers like it or not. Indeed, there are a number of discontinued Starbucks syrups that are sorely missed, but top among them just may be the famous raspberry syrup of yore.

Fruity, sweet, and marked by the berry's signature tartness, the syrup served as the perfect addition to iced tea drinks and lemonades, as well as more, shall we say, unique customizations like the viral raspberry caramel macchiato and beloved white mocha frappuccino. When the company discontinued it in 2023, fans of the flavor were devastated. And though the raspberry syrup is now gone, it definitely hasn't been forgotten.

Advertisement