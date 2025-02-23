The Starbucks Fruit Syrup That Customers Are Yearning To See Again
Starbucks may have built its reputation around sourcing good-quality java worthy of even the most discerning coffee snobs (and providing a serene space where folks can sit back, relax, and get lost in some mellow music). But it's no secret that, these days, the chain is associated more with its lineup of sweet, sippable treats worthy of going viral on social media. One need only to glance through the unique creations on Starbucks's so-called "secret menu" to get a sense of the possibilities.
But while the chain's loyal customers can certainly get creative when it comes to customizing their drink orders, they are nevertheless still bound to the ingredients that Starbucks baristas have on hand. Unfortunately, those don't always remain the same. Take, for example, the company's selection of flavored syrups. Used as a sweet base in both classic and seasonal sips, the lineup of available flavors often changes — whether customers like it or not. Indeed, there are a number of discontinued Starbucks syrups that are sorely missed, but top among them just may be the famous raspberry syrup of yore.
Fruity, sweet, and marked by the berry's signature tartness, the syrup served as the perfect addition to iced tea drinks and lemonades, as well as more, shall we say, unique customizations like the viral raspberry caramel macchiato and beloved white mocha frappuccino. When the company discontinued it in 2023, fans of the flavor were devastated. And though the raspberry syrup is now gone, it definitely hasn't been forgotten.
Customers are begging Starbucks to bring it back
Ever since it was announced that the raspberry syrup would be removed from behind counters, social media has been alight with fans in mourning. Some folks even posted about purchasing bottles of the flavor at their local Starbucks before it was gone for good. Nearly two years later, you'll still find TikTok videos and Reddit threads dedicated to remembering — and missing — the fruity flavor.
On the r/Starbucks subreddit, one user recently kicked off a thread simply titled "Raspberry Syrup," writing in the body of the post, "Raspberry syrup. Bring it back. That's it, that's the post." Unsurprisingly, the thread has since been flooded with comments from fellow obsessives reminiscing about their once-favorite drinks featuring the stuff. "The ultimate [treat] for me was an occasional [cream-based] chocolate type frappuccino with the raspberry syrup added in. Chocolate raspberry. Omg I miss that," one user wrote. Another bemoaned, "My peach iced green tea lemonade isn't the same without it."
This past January, it seemed that raspberry lovers' prayers were being answered when TikTok creator (and Starbucks employee) @tyboogieeeeee started a video "revealing" that the chain was bringing the flavor back. Unfortunately, it ended up being a prank, but considering the fact that it racked up more than 85,000 views (and hundreds of comments), it could be the push Starbucks needed to answer those pleas for real. After all, it's not unheard of for the company to bring back beloved offerings, so all hope may not be lost.