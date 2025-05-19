Review: Starbucks Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso Is Splendidly Spiced For A Summer Treat

Have you ever taken a sip of horchata and thought, "Man, I bet this would be delicious as a coffee"? If so, you and Starbucks were of one mind. As we head into the warmer months, the ubiquitous chain is busy crafting new concoctions to satiate your iced coffee cravings. The newest sweet iced addition to the line-up? The name is a mouthful: Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. Try saying that three times fast.

Horchata and iced coffee seems like an obvious beverage combination once you've heard of it, so I'm surprised I haven't heard of it being used much in the coffee world (though, to be fair, there's a definite and unfortunate lack of Latin American cultural influence in Portland). I was curious yet dubious about the new release — I haven't had horchata very much, but when I have, it's been far too cloying for my palate. I worried that this drink would prove similar. I won't give it away just yet, but I will say, I found a surprise new favorite in this iced coffee.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.