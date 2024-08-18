Use Horchata As The Base For Your Next Milkshake And Thank Us Later

Since making horchata requires time — soaking rice with cinnamon sticks can take hours (for those who crave even more intense flavors, an overnight bath is recommended) – and effort toasting almonds, blending ingredients, and straining your creations, you'll need to plan accordingly should you want to use the drink in your next milkshake-making attempts. You may want to make more horchata than you think you'll need so that you will have enough to serve both in beverage form and to splash into smoothie and milkshake recipes.

Once you've started adding horchata to your blender, you may be sneaking the liquid into the batter for pancakes, waffles, and muffins, and we cannot fault you for this move. With a pre-spiced and sweetened beverage at the ready, options are endless when upgrading usual recipes. Horchata may even wind up into your next homemade ice cream, so you can easily double down on the flavor with an ice cream scoop and the drink itself for a milkshake sure to brighten any mundane midweek afternoon.