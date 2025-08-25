8 Starbucks Drinks You Need To Pair With Pumpkin Cold Foam

To serious Starbucks fans, it doesn't matter when the color of the leaves changes — autumn begins as soon as the pumpkin drinks hit the menu. August 26 is the debut day for the coffee chain's fall lineup, and while Starbucks is turning a new leaf with a pecan drink, three pumpkin favorites are also returning. This includes the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and its topping of pumpkin cream cold foam, which is so good, you'll want to try it on all sorts of drinks.

For those who don't know what Starbucks' pumpkin cream is, it's a frothy topping made of heavy cream blended with pumpkin spice and vanilla syrups. The result is a rich yet light layer of sweet autumnal goodness in your cup. Like the chain's other cold foams, it can be added to any drink you like, though iced drinks are recommended to prevent the foam from dissolving too fast.

The following Starbucks beverages deliver on deliciously cozy fall flavors when ordered with pumpkin cream cold foam. Whether you prefer coffee, tea, or perhaps want to enjoy a frosty Frappuccino before the weather gets too cold, these custom drinks make the best of the seasonal topping.