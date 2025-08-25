8 Starbucks Drinks You Need To Pair With Pumpkin Cold Foam
To serious Starbucks fans, it doesn't matter when the color of the leaves changes — autumn begins as soon as the pumpkin drinks hit the menu. August 26 is the debut day for the coffee chain's fall lineup, and while Starbucks is turning a new leaf with a pecan drink, three pumpkin favorites are also returning. This includes the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and its topping of pumpkin cream cold foam, which is so good, you'll want to try it on all sorts of drinks.
For those who don't know what Starbucks' pumpkin cream is, it's a frothy topping made of heavy cream blended with pumpkin spice and vanilla syrups. The result is a rich yet light layer of sweet autumnal goodness in your cup. Like the chain's other cold foams, it can be added to any drink you like, though iced drinks are recommended to prevent the foam from dissolving too fast.
The following Starbucks beverages deliver on deliciously cozy fall flavors when ordered with pumpkin cream cold foam. Whether you prefer coffee, tea, or perhaps want to enjoy a frosty Frappuccino before the weather gets too cold, these custom drinks make the best of the seasonal topping.
Brown sugar shaken espresso
Need a good dose of caffeine to start your day? Starbucks' brown sugar shaken espresso — a combination of three blonde espresso shots, brown sugar and cinnamon flavorings, and oatmilk — will put some pep in your step, even more so with some pumpkin cold foam. Pumpkin spice complements the rich, deep brown sugar syrup beautifully, and the extra creaminess stands up to the strong coffee.
Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew
For a treat that's similar to the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, but with a tantalizing burst of caramel, ask for the Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew with pumpkin foam swapped in for the usual topping, then add an extra drizzle of caramel sauce. If you miss the intriguing hint of saltiness, try sprinkling some flaky sea salt on top of the drink once you get home.
Iced Blonde Vanilla Latte
Another custom drink beloved by Starbucks fans on social media, an Iced Blonde Vanilla Latte with pumpkin foam is a dreamy combo that's sure to please. This latte contains a generous four pumps of vanilla syrup, so customers with a big sweet tooth will enjoy it the most. It's also perfect if you'd like just a hint of fall flavor, rather than the stronger spice notes in a classic PSL.
Caramel Frappuccino
A Caramel Frapp may seem perfect as-is, but we recommend that you elevate your Starbucks Frappuccino by swapping the whipped cream for cold foam. Unlike plain whip, the foam adds extra flavor to the drink, and pumpkin is a stellar choice. The result is like a delectable coffee, caramel, and pumpkin milkshake, which you can mix thoroughly with the straw or leave in separate layers to appreciate the individual flavors.
Iced London Fog Latte
Starbucks' Iced London Fog is the underrated yet more refreshing cousin of the Iced Chai, made with milk, black tea infused with lavender and bergamot, and vanilla syrup. Adding pumpkin cold foam creates a gorgeously complex drink with floral, spicy, and sweet notes. Just make sure to order this one in advance via the Starbucks app if you're in a hurry, since the tea requires a few extra minutes to steep.
Iced white chocolate mocha
Iced mochas are another example of Starbucks drinks you should always order with cold foam, even though they normally come with whipped cream. Pumpkin cream foam gives an iced white chocolate mocha the perfect seasonal twist, as the spiced flavor enlivens the sugary base. The hint of chocolate makes this candy-like beverage particularly festive for the days leading up to Halloween.
Iced pumpkin spice latte
Ready for some pumpkin-ception? Replacing the whipped topping in a classic iced PSL with pumpkin cold foam ups that inimitable fall flavor for those who can't get enough before the season ends. Make sure to ask your barista for the extra dash of pumpkin pie spice on top, as it may not come with your drink by default if you swap the pumpkin foam in.
Coffee Frappuccino
Made of just milk, ice, coffee, and coffee syrup, the classic Coffee Frappuccino is the plainest Frapp at Starbucks, making it a great base for a creamy layer of pumpkin foam. This chilly autumn treat won't hit you over the head with sweetness. If you fall in love with this Frapp or any other drinks on this list, don't shed a tear when winter comes — it's easy to make Starbucks' pumpkin cold foam at home.