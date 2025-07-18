Elevate Your Starbucks Frappuccino By Swapping The Whipped Cream For Another Ingredient
If you're a huge fan of Starbucks' Frappuccino and think that it can't possibly get any better, well, you'd be wrong. It turns out that this sweet, super-drinkable treat can be made even better by swapping out the signature topper of whipped cream with another ingredient: cold foam.
Cold foam came later onto the scene than the already too-familiar whipped cream. Since it first appeared in 2014 (and finally made it to the regular menu in 2018), cold foam has become a staple of not only Starbucks' drink-mixing station, but it's also become a part of the regular order of many cold brew lovers, as well (it's one of the drinks you should always add cold foam to). The secret of cold foam, as it turns out, is quite simple. Unlike whipped cream, which is whisked from heavy cream, cold foam is frothed from non-fat milk. The result is a ton of foam and a texture that's noticeably lighter and airier than regular whipped cream.
That's not the best part, though. While you get a single flavor of whipped cream, right now, there are 13 different cold foam flavors to pick from. So, just by mixing and matching different cold foam flavors with the Frappuccino recipes on offer, you can basically get a brand-new drink every day. Now that's versatility.
Making your own Starbucks Stratos
If you've been following the news, this summer's big release at Starbucks is the Stratos: three flavors of Frappuccinos topped with cold foam instead of whipped cream. That's more or less the exact thing we're trying to do here. But as great as Salted Caramel Mocha, Strawberry Matcha, and Brown Sugar Strato Fraps are, there's nothing wrong with mixing your own.
Say you've a soft spot for the super-fragrant Lavender Crème Frappuccino. Instead of whipped cream on top, ask the barista for a cloud of lavender cold foam (or you can also try matcha cold foam to make a frap version of the popular Iced Lavender Oat Latte). Fans of coffee Frappuccinos can benefit from this trick, too. A Mocha Frap could make for a beautiful pair with chocolate cream cold foam. It boasts just a hint of chocolate flavor and has plenty of richness to spare for your cuppa.
Essentially, the entire range of Frappuccinos that Starbucks offers can be your playground. There's no need to stick to Stratos for a cup of cold foam-topped frap.