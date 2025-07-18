Elevate Your Starbucks Frappuccino By Swapping The Whipped Cream For Another Ingredient

If you're a huge fan of Starbucks' Frappuccino and think that it can't possibly get any better, well, you'd be wrong. It turns out that this sweet, super-drinkable treat can be made even better by swapping out the signature topper of whipped cream with another ingredient: cold foam.

Cold foam came later onto the scene than the already too-familiar whipped cream. Since it first appeared in 2014 (and finally made it to the regular menu in 2018), cold foam has become a staple of not only Starbucks' drink-mixing station, but it's also become a part of the regular order of many cold brew lovers, as well (it's one of the drinks you should always add cold foam to). The secret of cold foam, as it turns out, is quite simple. Unlike whipped cream, which is whisked from heavy cream, cold foam is frothed from non-fat milk. The result is a ton of foam and a texture that's noticeably lighter and airier than regular whipped cream.

That's not the best part, though. While you get a single flavor of whipped cream, right now, there are 13 different cold foam flavors to pick from. So, just by mixing and matching different cold foam flavors with the Frappuccino recipes on offer, you can basically get a brand-new drink every day. Now that's versatility.