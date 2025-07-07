Review: Starbucks' Strato Frappuccinos Are The New Summer Drinks To Beat

Most beverage chains celebrate the change in seasons with a roll-out of new drinks and nibbles, as well as welcoming back favorites from years past. However, a launch of a season's menu doesn't mean there isn't more to come. Summer 2025 Starbucks re-whetted the appetites of devoted customers on May 20, with the resurrection of boba-friendly Summer-Berry Refreshers. It introduced Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and the Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop, newbies to the menu. Instead of taking off the rest of the summer, the caffeinated chain ushered in four Frappuccinos for thirsty fans to enjoy.

First was the patriotic Firework Frappuccino, which turned out to be more of a fizzle than bombs bursting through air. Now that the 4th of July is in the rearview and the Firework Frap has left the building, Starbucks has three blended beverages taking its place: Brown Sugar Strato Frappuccino, Salted Caramel Mocha Strato Frappuccino, and the Strawberry Matcha Strato Frappuccino.

Strato-what? These atmospheric drinks aren't descended from the stratosphere. "Strato" simply means layer in Italian/Latin, and these new set of Frappuccinos eschews a full blending of elements, and instead is made layered. So, should you lay-er down your money for any of these new Strato Fraps, or stay away from them altogether? Tasting Table sat down at a Starbucks table for a frothy peek at these three drinks.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.