Review: Starbucks Fourth Of July Fireworks Frappuccino Is A Patriotic Fizzle Of Flavor

While cold weather conjures up a need for warm coffee brews, when the weather turns sunnier and leads into summer, cooler heads must prevail with chill drinks to match. The permanent Starbucks menu has all the seasons covered. All the same, the company also likes to tease its customers and curious onlookers with thirst quenchers that arrive as limited time offers.

This summer is no exception, with the caffeinated chain dropping early summer menu info back in April. Just this season's beverages were rolling into stores this May, news let slip of a quartet of Frappuccinos to follow in July. Three of these new fraps have names that spell out the flavors that lie within: Caramel Mocha Strato Frappuccino, Strawberry Matcha Strato Frappuccino, and Brown Sugar Strato Frappuccino. The fourth — a new Firework Frappuccino — seems pegged for a particular festive federal holiday. But, with a moniker like that, there leaves a little more to the imagination as to what it actually tastes like.

Double-F named things sound pleasant to the ear, and have proved success in all kinds of mediums, from the Foo Fighters to the Family Feud, Final Fantasy, the Fantastic Four, The Fast & Furious, and even the good old fast-forward button, which has saved us all a lot of time in life. We wanted to know, will the Firework Frappuccino be the latest and greatest FF, or is this a drink you should just fast-forward straight through until the next round of cool drinks appear in the dawn's early light? Tasting Table took a few straw pulls to find out wether or not you should place your vote on this bevvie.

