What Is Starbucks' Pumpkin Cream, And What Drinks Does It Come With?

A change in the season means a change on the Starbucks menu, and pumpkin flavored drinks are once again stealing the spotlight. Not to be confused with the ever-popular pumpkin spice, pumpkin cream is a flavored cold foam that gives your drink a sweet boost of fall flavor. The two menu items that use the pumpkin cream cold foam are the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai.

Both of these signature drinks are served cold over ice. The main difference is that the cold brew is coffee while the chai is black tea. It's nice to see Starbucks giving love to both its coffee and tea drinkers in this way, but the pumpkin cream cold foam really ties these two drinks together. With a base of heavy cream, the pumpkin cream cold foam is flavored with pumpkin syrup and vanilla syrup, so expect all of the warm spice notes that you love in pumpkin flavored Starbucks drinks with a touch of sweetness thrown into the mix.

Although the two signature drinks are good options, you can also add pumpkin cream cold foam to just about every drink that you can order from Starbucks, so feel free to get creative. The new fall lineup has already hit stores, but it is seasonal, so grab a cup before supplies run out. If you do miss your chance, it's actually quite easy to make Starbucks' pumpkin cold foam at home.