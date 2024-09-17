What Is Starbucks' Pumpkin Cream, And What Drinks Does It Come With?
A change in the season means a change on the Starbucks menu, and pumpkin flavored drinks are once again stealing the spotlight. Not to be confused with the ever-popular pumpkin spice, pumpkin cream is a flavored cold foam that gives your drink a sweet boost of fall flavor. The two menu items that use the pumpkin cream cold foam are the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai.
Both of these signature drinks are served cold over ice. The main difference is that the cold brew is coffee while the chai is black tea. It's nice to see Starbucks giving love to both its coffee and tea drinkers in this way, but the pumpkin cream cold foam really ties these two drinks together. With a base of heavy cream, the pumpkin cream cold foam is flavored with pumpkin syrup and vanilla syrup, so expect all of the warm spice notes that you love in pumpkin flavored Starbucks drinks with a touch of sweetness thrown into the mix.
Although the two signature drinks are good options, you can also add pumpkin cream cold foam to just about every drink that you can order from Starbucks, so feel free to get creative. The new fall lineup has already hit stores, but it is seasonal, so grab a cup before supplies run out. If you do miss your chance, it's actually quite easy to make Starbucks' pumpkin cold foam at home.
Pumpkin cream continues Starbucks' pumpkin spice legacy
The pumpkin flavor craze that sweeps the country every fall is so familiar at this point that it's hard to remember a time when the season was any different. Starbucks' famous Pumpkin Spice Latte is legally old enough to drink alcohol as it celebrated its 20th birthday last year. Before the Pumpkin Spice Latte, pumpkin flavored coffee drinks weren't really all that well known. It's more than a trendsetter, though, as the Pumpkin Spice Latte has fundamentally altered fall food menus with no signs of slowing down.
The success of the Pumpkin Spice Latte was undoubtedly the catalyst for the debut of the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew in 2019. But while pumpkin cream takes inspiration from it, only Starbucks' pumpkin spice contains real pumpkin. That hasn't kept pumpkin cream from being incredibly popular, and the later addition of the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai in 2023 only proves that point. Starbucks is attempting to branch out into new flavors with the debut of the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai this year, but pumpkin flavored drinks still reign supreme on the coffee giant's menu.