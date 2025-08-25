Starbucks Turns A New Leaf With A Pecan Drink For Fall — And These 3 Pumpkin Favorites Are Returning
Calling all seasonal-minded foodies, Starbucks is rolling out its highly anticipated fall menu on August 26, and the drop comes with familiar favorites and new faces alike. The coffee giant's limited-time at-home products like Pumpkin Spice Latte Creamer have already returned to grocery retailers, but now customers will be able to get their hands on fall-flavored craft bevies in-store — and pecan is at the center of the action this year. Returning, of course, is the PSL (made from real pumpkin), an autumnal Starbucks icon that's been served for over 20 years. The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai will also be back on the menu, a fitting chilled duo for transitioning out of the tail end of summer weather. But this year, the returning Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte will be joined by the debut of another pecan-forward sipper: the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado.
This shorter espresso beverage clocks in at 8 ounces, comprising three shots of blonde espresso with brown butter and baking spice and capped with a frothy layer of steamed oat milk and crunchy pecan topping. A far cry from the towering 20-ounce Venti PSL some fans might be craving, this new cortado may present a more appealing option for drip coffee and Americano lovers. "The saltiness and browned butter notes combined with the toasted pecan flavors are the perfect complement to the Cortado's bold espresso base," explains Starbucks' lead beverage developer Patrick Penny in an official press release shared with Tasting Table. "When paired with creamy oatmilk, the pecan balances the vibrant, rich flavor notes of Starbucks Blonde Espresso."
Make way for the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado and other fall-themed treats
The coffee giant has waited a little longer to bring back its fall offerings this year. In 2024, Starbucks' fall menu dropped on August 22, and this season, Dunkin' released its fall menu on August 20. Starbucks' 2025 fall lineup notably shines the spotlight on pumpkiny, nutty flavors. The company's press release calls pecan the "warm and comforting flavor that pairs perfectly with espresso." Pecan superfans can also customize their go-to Starbucks order by adding Pecan Cold Foam to any iced drink. Last year's apple-spice-centric menu seems to be a relic of the past, and there's still no word on the return of the brand's apple crisp syrup, which has many fans devastated. In fact, when the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai debuted last year, Tasting Table ranked it on par with the iconic PSL, giving us even more hope for this year's pecan-themed offerings.
Hungry for a bite with your fall-flavored brew? Starbucks is also expanding its food menu for the season with new Italian Sausage Egg Bites, made with crumbled Italian sausage, Monterey Jack cheese, basil, and sundried tomato pesto. It's certainly an herbaceous take on the chain's classic sous vide breakfast offering. The company will also resurrect the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and the woodland-themed Raccoon Cake Pop. As far as merch goes, fans can expect cranberry and warm earth-toned tumblers to start lining store shelves in the coming days.