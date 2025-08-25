Starbucks Turns A New Leaf With A Pecan Drink For Fall — And These 3 Pumpkin Favorites Are Returning

Calling all seasonal-minded foodies, Starbucks is rolling out its highly anticipated fall menu on August 26, and the drop comes with familiar favorites and new faces alike. The coffee giant's limited-time at-home products like Pumpkin Spice Latte Creamer have already returned to grocery retailers, but now customers will be able to get their hands on fall-flavored craft bevies in-store — and pecan is at the center of the action this year. Returning, of course, is the PSL (made from real pumpkin), an autumnal Starbucks icon that's been served for over 20 years. The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai will also be back on the menu, a fitting chilled duo for transitioning out of the tail end of summer weather. But this year, the returning Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte will be joined by the debut of another pecan-forward sipper: the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado.

This shorter espresso beverage clocks in at 8 ounces, comprising three shots of blonde espresso with brown butter and baking spice and capped with a frothy layer of steamed oat milk and crunchy pecan topping. A far cry from the towering 20-ounce Venti PSL some fans might be craving, this new cortado may present a more appealing option for drip coffee and Americano lovers. "The saltiness and browned butter notes combined with the toasted pecan flavors are the perfect complement to the Cortado's bold espresso base," explains Starbucks' lead beverage developer Patrick Penny in an official press release shared with Tasting Table. "When paired with creamy oatmilk, the pecan balances the vibrant, rich flavor notes of Starbucks Blonde Espresso."