Here's How Many Starbucks PSLs Can Be Made From One Pumpkin
Pumpkin spice season is upon us. Whether you love it or hate it, it's one of the greatest seasonal drinks out there. And for those wondering, "Does Starbucks pumpkin spice latte have real pumpkin in it?" the answer is a resounding yes. Originally, the drink only relied on artificial flavoring, but as of 2015, it now contains pumpkin puree. A three-pound fruit is enough to make approximately 800 PSLs in grande size. The fresh twist is a good step forward from the controversial ingredients in Starbucks' earliest pumpkin spice lattes.
Starbucks purees the fruits to create a syrup concoction called Pumpkin Spice Sauce, mixing that into its lattes for flavoring. Baristas add the final touches with whipped cream and a shake of Pumpkin Spice Topping, containing spices like ginger, clove, cinnamon, and nutmeg. If you're interested in recreating the drink at home, the official website has a handy recipe with directions on making the pumpkin spice syrup from scratch. The company suggests four tablespoons of pumpkin puree for eight beverages.
Other pumpkin-themed drinks to try this fall
It's safe to say that the beverage is on a constant upward trajectory. Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte broke a major sales record in 2022 and, over 20 years after its initial launch, is going from success to success. But what are some other winning pumpkin-themed drinks to try this fall? At Starbucks, there are plenty of variations: You could try an iced PSL, a vanilla-flavored pumpkin cream cold brew, or a spiced Frappuccino. Alternatively, you could embody your best bartender alter-ego, whipping up a fall-themed cocktail like the pumpkin spice white Russian for any Halloween festivities.
If you're creating a homemade pumpkin spice drink, there are plenty of ways to incorporate different parts of the fruit. Peel the skin to cook tasty pumpkin chips, seasoning for flavor, or roast that pile of seeds you've scooped out to create a tasty snack. Even the string-like insides have a use; they make delicious infusions for teas or ciders. And if you decide not to make 800 grande pumpkin spice lattes from your three pounds, it will sure make a tasty classic pumpkin pie. Getting those quantities right is important for your seasonal drink-making, but don't worry too much about having pumpkin leftovers. It's the fall gift that keeps giving!