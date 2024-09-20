Here's How Many Starbucks PSLs Can Be Made From One Pumpkin

Pumpkin spice season is upon us. Whether you love it or hate it, it's one of the greatest seasonal drinks out there. And for those wondering, "Does Starbucks pumpkin spice latte have real pumpkin in it?" the answer is a resounding yes. Originally, the drink only relied on artificial flavoring, but as of 2015, it now contains pumpkin puree. A three-pound fruit is enough to make approximately 800 PSLs in grande size. The fresh twist is a good step forward from the controversial ingredients in Starbucks' earliest pumpkin spice lattes.

Starbucks purees the fruits to create a syrup concoction called Pumpkin Spice Sauce, mixing that into its lattes for flavoring. Baristas add the final touches with whipped cream and a shake of Pumpkin Spice Topping, containing spices like ginger, clove, cinnamon, and nutmeg. If you're interested in recreating the drink at home, the official website has a handy recipe with directions on making the pumpkin spice syrup from scratch. The company suggests four tablespoons of pumpkin puree for eight beverages.