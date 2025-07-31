Fans Are Devastated This Starbucks Coffee Syrup Won't Be Returning This Fall
"Hope you like pumpkin," may be the unsaid message behind Starbucks' latest menu drop. Earlier this week, Starbucks announced the return of its awaited fall menu. According to an official press release, the seasonal smorgasbord will include the return of fan favorites like the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, and (of course) the Pumpkin Spice Latte. Coffee-lovers are even getting a new Pecan Oatmilk Cortado. But, there's no sign of last year's apple crisp syrup in the fall 2025 lineup — and fans are taking to social media to air their grievances. With words like "devastated," "shocked," and "heartbroken" flooding the internet, it's strong reactions all around.
One Reddit thread in r/Starbucks is filled with lamentations like "Miss Apple Crisp was literally the only reason I was getting Starbucks the last few years," and "My mental health was hanging on to the thought of my apple crisp whatever this fall." It isn't just Reddit, either. Starbucks recently made an Instagram post announcing the return of the PSL on August 26 — but the comments section hardly even mentions the iconic PSL. Instead, fans are commenting a common demand: Bring back the apple. "WE WANT APPLE CRISP" writes one foodie, and another echoes, "Starbucks I would swim across the Atlantic Ocean and back for you to keep the apple crisp flavors."
No apple crisp drinks for fall 2025 ... at least not yet
For non-pumpkin-lovers, Starbucks' apple crisp syrup offering provided an alternative, festive way to get in the autumnal spirit. "Apple crisp shaken espresso was my jam. Never got anything else," one frustrated sipper comments on the Starbucks post. "This seriously ruined my whole mood for my favorite season." Still, this isn't a totally apple-free menu. Starbucks is bringing back its baked apple croissant for fall 2025...so, thanks for the crumb, we guess. Another post from viral Instagram foodie account @markie_devo is filled with similar criticisms: "Apple crisp or nothin" and "I'm beyond heartbroken that apple isn't coming back!!!"
Several commenters note that there's still a month left before the fall menu hits stores. It's not too late for Starbucks to change its mind. Indeed, a second, late-fall drop isn't out of the question, either, and could ostensibly be a way to draw customers back to stores toward the end of the menu's run. At Starbucks, the fall drink menu typically lasts from late August through early November. Either way, this wildly unpopular move by the Starbucks creative team is surprising, considering the apparent positive reception of the apple-y offering. In Tasting Table's taste-test of Starbucks' 2024 fall menu, we concluded that the Iced Apple Crisp Cream Chai gave the classic PSL a run for its money. Although, this wouldn't be the first time Starbucks inexplicably retired an offering that plenty of fans seemed to love (RIP, toffee nut syrup).