Fans Are Devastated This Starbucks Coffee Syrup Won't Be Returning This Fall

"Hope you like pumpkin," may be the unsaid message behind Starbucks' latest menu drop. Earlier this week, Starbucks announced the return of its awaited fall menu. According to an official press release, the seasonal smorgasbord will include the return of fan favorites like the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, and (of course) the Pumpkin Spice Latte. Coffee-lovers are even getting a new Pecan Oatmilk Cortado. But, there's no sign of last year's apple crisp syrup in the fall 2025 lineup — and fans are taking to social media to air their grievances. With words like "devastated," "shocked," and "heartbroken" flooding the internet, it's strong reactions all around.

One Reddit thread in r/Starbucks is filled with lamentations like "Miss Apple Crisp was literally the only reason I was getting Starbucks the last few years," and "My mental health was hanging on to the thought of my apple crisp whatever this fall." It isn't just Reddit, either. Starbucks recently made an Instagram post announcing the return of the PSL on August 26 — but the comments section hardly even mentions the iconic PSL. Instead, fans are commenting a common demand: Bring back the apple. "WE WANT APPLE CRISP" writes one foodie, and another echoes, "Starbucks I would swim across the Atlantic Ocean and back for you to keep the apple crisp flavors."