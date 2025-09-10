17 Ways To Give Coffee A Fall Twist

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

I'm sure I don't have to be the one to tell you that coffee hits differently come fall. There's a reason why our favorite coffee chains keep pushing their fall menus earlier and earlier in the year (pumpkin in August? Sign me up). That first sip of a cinnamon-flavored latte or pumpkiny cold brew is what rings in the long-awaited season of cozy sweaters, picturesque foliage, and leaf-scented breezes.

Once the weather starts cooling down, most of us are reaching for the fabled pumpkin spice latte first. Sure, a PSL from your favorite café can hit the spot, but it gets old pretty quick. Once autumn rolls around, a whole new world of coffee customizations to embody the season opens up, many of which you might gloss over in favor of the old tried-and-true pumpkin classic, depriving yourself of a potential new fall favorite.

In this list, I'll use my years of professional barista experience and love for coffee — and fall — to dive deep into some of the best ways to turn your brew into a hot, caffeinated cup of liquid autumn. This list includes a few conventional seasonal drinks and some of my personal favorites that you've likely never tried before. So search for one of these coffees at your local coffee shop, or break out the French press or moka pot and start experimenting at home to create a drink that captures the essence of autumn.