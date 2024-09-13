The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Homemade Pumpkin Spice Lattes

For many coffee lovers, the classic pumpkin spice latte has become synonymous with fall weather, like sweaters. Making this seasonal drink at home isn't too difficult, but there's a big mistake you should avoid — using pumpkin pie filling and not pumpkin puree. Canned pumpkin pie filling comes sweetened from the get-go, usually with a surprising amount of added sugar. When you use this processed ingredient to make pumpkin spice lattes at home, the drink can become too sweet and you can throw the flavors off balance. Additionally, pumpkin filling comes pre-seasoned with spices that may have lost their aroma over time in the can. When the spices, like ground cinnamon, clove, or cardamom, are added fresh, pumpkin spice lattes taste better.

When you're ready to make a pumpkin spice latte at home, it's best to use canned or made-from-scratch and unsweetened pumpkin puree. It will have pure pumpkin flavor, perfect for adding to drinks. The pumpkin flavor will also be mild and not overpowering, and easy for you to enhance with fresh spices. Then, if you'd like to sweeten the latte, sweeten it to taste. If you prefer the sweetness to be on the lighter side, try using agave nectar, one of the 17 best sugar substitutes for your coffee that we've uncovered in the past.