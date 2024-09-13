The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Homemade Pumpkin Spice Lattes
For many coffee lovers, the classic pumpkin spice latte has become synonymous with fall weather, like sweaters. Making this seasonal drink at home isn't too difficult, but there's a big mistake you should avoid — using pumpkin pie filling and not pumpkin puree. Canned pumpkin pie filling comes sweetened from the get-go, usually with a surprising amount of added sugar. When you use this processed ingredient to make pumpkin spice lattes at home, the drink can become too sweet and you can throw the flavors off balance. Additionally, pumpkin filling comes pre-seasoned with spices that may have lost their aroma over time in the can. When the spices, like ground cinnamon, clove, or cardamom, are added fresh, pumpkin spice lattes taste better.
When you're ready to make a pumpkin spice latte at home, it's best to use canned or made-from-scratch and unsweetened pumpkin puree. It will have pure pumpkin flavor, perfect for adding to drinks. The pumpkin flavor will also be mild and not overpowering, and easy for you to enhance with fresh spices. Then, if you'd like to sweeten the latte, sweeten it to taste. If you prefer the sweetness to be on the lighter side, try using agave nectar, one of the 17 best sugar substitutes for your coffee that we've uncovered in the past.
Using canned pumpkin puree allows you to customize your pumpkin spice latte
Reserve the pumpkin pie filling for pumpkin pies and open a can of pumpkin puree to make the best homemade pumpkin spice lattes. While canned pumpkin has pure pumpkin flavor, there may be some tinny notes from the can. To remedy this, we recommend heating the pumpkin puree in a small saucepan over the stove. This is one of eight hacks to make canned pumpkin puree taste better.
While you heat up the pumpkin puree, this is a good time to infuse it with your favorite spices like ground ginger and cloves. You can also sweeten the spiced pumpkin puree to taste at this point or sweeten the latte later. Combine the spiced pumpkin puree with espresso, and mix with warmed or froth milk to complete your perfect-for-fall drink.
Your pumpkin spice latte will be aromatic, thanks to fresh spices, and sweetened to perfection because you have full control over the level of sweetness. To further elevate your homemade java, top the drink with a mountain of whipped cream and a dusting of your favorite spices. Finally, you can enjoy your perfect pumpkin spice latte iced or hot.